MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 12

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets on a roll as Yellen reassures
* Brent rises modestly on weather-related demand for heating oil, gasoline
* Gold falls back as stocks rally; Yellen keeps losses in check
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains, other markets mixed with few cues
* U.N. Security Council discusses Syria aid draft Russia dislikes
* Obama says U.S. will deal harshly with violators of Iran sanctions
* Fed to emerging markets: Think on your policy shortcomings
* Algerian military plane crashes into mountain, 77 killed
* UK’s Cameron cancels Middle East trip due to flood crisis
* Middle East crude tanker rates rise after fresh cargo push
* Leaders of divided Cyprus resolve new try at power-sharing deal
* Goldman puts ‘for sale’ sign on Iran’s old uranium supplier
* Iran “forever” comments on nuclear programme seen as sop to hardliners
* Abbas aide calls Kerry peace formula a recipe for failure
* Iran, Indonesia oil firms plan to build refinery
* Turkish editor hits out at media coercion under Erdogan
* Turkish lira steady as U.S. Fed signals tapering continuity
* New Issue-World Bank prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln
* Turkey’s Aliaga Izmir refinery to carry out Apr-May maintenance
* Court delays Istanbul airport project, requires further reports
* Turkish central bank injects 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.919 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi: JP Morgan cuts target price
* Turkey sees bigger than expected decline in 2014 c/a deficit-min/TV
* Egyptian developer SODIC says 2013 sales revenue up 69 pct y/y
* Former presidential hopeful predicts new Egypt revolt
* Egypt’s FIHC buys 42,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender
* Secular Egyptian detainees complain of police torture
* Egypt received at least $2 bln in FDI from July to Dec 2013 - minister
* Etihad to meet Alitalia’s banks this week
* Mubadala says assessing options for $1.25 bln bond maturity
* Balfour Beatty wins joint contract for Abu Dhabi airport
* Dubai’s Drake and Scull says unit wins $102 mln Nakheel contract
* Loss-making Man City to break even this season - Soriano
* Islamist threat at home forces Saudi rethink on Syria
* Yemen hands 29 Qaeda militants to Saudi Arabia -website
* Independent entity needed for sharia supervision -Kuwait c.bank
* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia at Oman/Dubai minus $0.60/bbl, down $0.30
* Kuwait’s takaful firms struggle in crowded market
* Soccer-Qatar promises better welfare for World Cup workers
* Moody’s confirms BMI Bank’s Ba1 deposit ratings with negative outlook