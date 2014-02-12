MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 12

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets on a roll as Yellen reassures

* Brent rises modestly on weather-related demand for heating oil, gasoline

* Gold falls back as stocks rally; Yellen keeps losses in check

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains, other markets mixed with few cues

* U.N. Security Council discusses Syria aid draft Russia dislikes

* Obama says U.S. will deal harshly with violators of Iran sanctions

* Fed to emerging markets: Think on your policy shortcomings

* Algerian military plane crashes into mountain, 77 killed

* UK’s Cameron cancels Middle East trip due to flood crisis

* Middle East crude tanker rates rise after fresh cargo push

* Leaders of divided Cyprus resolve new try at power-sharing deal

* Goldman puts ‘for sale’ sign on Iran’s old uranium supplier

* Iran “forever” comments on nuclear programme seen as sop to hardliners

* Abbas aide calls Kerry peace formula a recipe for failure

* Iran, Indonesia oil firms plan to build refinery

TURKEY

* Turkish editor hits out at media coercion under Erdogan

* Turkish lira steady as U.S. Fed signals tapering continuity

* New Issue-World Bank prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln

* Turkey’s Aliaga Izmir refinery to carry out Apr-May maintenance

* Court delays Istanbul airport project, requires further reports

* Turkish central bank injects 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.919 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi: JP Morgan cuts target price

* Turkey sees bigger than expected decline in 2014 c/a deficit-min/TV

EGYPT

* Egyptian developer SODIC says 2013 sales revenue up 69 pct y/y

* Former presidential hopeful predicts new Egypt revolt

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 42,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* Secular Egyptian detainees complain of police torture

* Egypt received at least $2 bln in FDI from July to Dec 2013 - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad to meet Alitalia’s banks this week

* Mubadala says assessing options for $1.25 bln bond maturity

* Balfour Beatty wins joint contract for Abu Dhabi airport

* Dubai’s Drake and Scull says unit wins $102 mln Nakheel contract

* Loss-making Man City to break even this season - Soriano

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamist threat at home forces Saudi rethink on Syria

* Yemen hands 29 Qaeda militants to Saudi Arabia -website

KUWAIT

* Independent entity needed for sharia supervision -Kuwait c.bank

* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia at Oman/Dubai minus $0.60/bbl, down $0.30

* Kuwait’s takaful firms struggle in crowded market

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar promises better welfare for World Cup workers

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s confirms BMI Bank’s Ba1 deposit ratings with negative outlook