MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold near 3-wk high as China trade calms nerves
* US oil ends at 4-month high, spread narrows on Cushing draw
* Gold flat; technical momentum, Fed hopes seen supporting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB’s strong earnings lift Egypt; Aldar drags down Abu Dhabi
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets firmer on solid Chinese data, Fed reassurance
* Syria killing accelerates as peace talks falter
* Opposition plan for post-war Syria ignores Assad
* OPEC joins U.S. in predicting stronger 2014 oil demand
* Russian minister to Iran for trade talks in April
* South Korea set to make oil payment to Iran - sources
* Spanish police arrest ‘Pink Panther’ jewel thief suspect
* Turkish lender Isbank’s 2013 net profit falls 4.5 pct
* Turkey borrows $1.5 billion of eurobond maturing in 2045-bankers
* Turkey’s Kiler REIT to issue sukuk of at least $100 mln in H2 2014
* Egypt’s Sabahi calls for release of ‘prisoners of conscience’
* Egypt minister says ready to talk about deeper trade ties with EU
* Egypt names new chairman of state gas company -ministry
* Egyptian pound up slightly in official market, down on black market
* Fitch: Egypt’s ratings stabilised but rapid recovery unlikely
* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 20,000 tonnes soybean oil
* Egypt’s CIB posts 29 percent rise in Q4 net profit
* Libya oil rebel’s brother arrested in UAE
* Dubai ruler cleared by report into doping scandal
* Dubai leasing firm makes $1 bln turboprop order
* Dubai Investments Park tightens guidance on $300 mln sukuk, pricing Thurs
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to refinance $2.2 bln debt as profits grow
* TABLE-Saudi Dec imports down 6.5 pct y/y, non-oil exports up 9.2 pct
* CORRECTED-Kuwait approves $12 bln bids for clean fuels project
* Former Morocco player wins case against Qatari club
* CORRECTED-Qatar’s CBQ studying further capital-boosting measures - group head
* Qatar promises better welfare for World Cup workers
* Qatar Airways expects to receive first A350s early
* Zain Bahrain to launch stock flotation by end June-source
* Aluminium Bahrain Q4 net income drops 74 pct
* Omantel Q4 profit rises 13 pct despite revenue drop
* Oman’s Raysut Cement Q4 net profit gains 12.5 percent