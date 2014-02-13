MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold near 3-wk high as China trade calms nerves

* US oil ends at 4-month high, spread narrows on Cushing draw

* Gold flat; technical momentum, Fed hopes seen supporting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB’s strong earnings lift Egypt; Aldar drags down Abu Dhabi

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets firmer on solid Chinese data, Fed reassurance

* Syria killing accelerates as peace talks falter

* Opposition plan for post-war Syria ignores Assad

* OPEC joins U.S. in predicting stronger 2014 oil demand

* Russian minister to Iran for trade talks in April

* South Korea set to make oil payment to Iran - sources

* Spanish police arrest ‘Pink Panther’ jewel thief suspect

TURKEY

* Turkish lender Isbank’s 2013 net profit falls 4.5 pct

* Turkey borrows $1.5 billion of eurobond maturing in 2045-bankers

* Turkey’s Kiler REIT to issue sukuk of at least $100 mln in H2 2014

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sabahi calls for release of ‘prisoners of conscience’

* Egypt minister says ready to talk about deeper trade ties with EU

* Egypt names new chairman of state gas company -ministry

* Egyptian pound up slightly in official market, down on black market

* Fitch: Egypt’s ratings stabilised but rapid recovery unlikely

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 20,000 tonnes soybean oil

* Egypt’s CIB posts 29 percent rise in Q4 net profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Libya oil rebel’s brother arrested in UAE

* Dubai ruler cleared by report into doping scandal

* Dubai leasing firm makes $1 bln turboprop order

* Dubai Investments Park tightens guidance on $300 mln sukuk, pricing Thurs

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to refinance $2.2 bln debt as profits grow

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Dec imports down 6.5 pct y/y, non-oil exports up 9.2 pct

KUWAIT

* CORRECTED-Kuwait approves $12 bln bids for clean fuels project

QATAR

* Former Morocco player wins case against Qatari club

* CORRECTED-Qatar’s CBQ studying further capital-boosting measures - group head

* Qatar promises better welfare for World Cup workers

* Qatar Airways expects to receive first A350s early

BAHRAIN

* Zain Bahrain to launch stock flotation by end June-source

* Aluminium Bahrain Q4 net income drops 74 pct

OMAN

* Omantel Q4 profit rises 13 pct despite revenue drop

* Oman’s Raysut Cement Q4 net profit gains 12.5 percent