FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 25
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 25, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive, hoping for China stimulus plan

* Brent crude falls on weak China data in volatile trading

* Gold near 1-month low on concerns over U.S. rate rises

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends rally; Bahrain drops on banks

* U.S. says glad “noxious” UN rights envoy for Palestine leaving

* Libyan port rebels demand tanker back before any negotiations

* UN rights chief hits Israel over settlements

* Syria may miss final deadline for chemical weapon destruction

* Libya shuts down El Feel oilfield, output falls to 150,000 bpd

* Lebanon calls for support for army to counter Syria fallout

* Militants kill 20 security men in Yemen checkpoint raid

* Tunisia cuts 2014 growth forecast to 2.8 pct -minister

* Lebanon hires banks for 2014 Eurobond exchange offer

* Sukuk issuance costs still above conventional bonds in Asia -ADB

TURKEY

* Syrian forces battle rebels near Turkey border crossing

* Turkish assets mixed as local polls loom

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $89 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.95 bln lira

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences 529 Brotherhood members to death

* Egypt expects unit to import LNG to be in place by Jul/Aug

* Egyptian pound stable at official rates, weakens on black market

* RESEARCH ALERT-Maridive Group: NBK Capital cuts to hold

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Africa’s Naspers invests $75 mln in Dubai online retailer

* UAE may soon approve new companies law, minister says

* IFR-First Gulf Bank sets guidance of ASW+155a on 5-yr A$ bond

* Dubai’s Ithmar says eyes $270 mln of Gulf PE deals

* Dubai lender Amlak’s bourse suspension to be lifted

* RESEARCH ALERT-Emaar: Naeem raises target price

* RESEARCH ALERT-National Bank of Abu Dhabi: NBK Capital raises to hold

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Rates Saudi Electricity Company Proposed Sukuk ‘AA-(EXP)’

* Saudi Arabia approves new fund to invest in manufacturing

* RESEARCH ALERT-Samba Financial : NBK Capital cuts fair value

* Saudi Arabia’s strategic barley reserves at 4 mln tonnes-source

* IFR-Saudi Electricity hires DB, HSBC, JPM for investor meetings

* RESEARCH ALERT-Savola Group: EFG Hermes raises target price

* RESEARCH ALERT-Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE : NCB Capital cuts to neutral rating

QATAR

* BRIEF-Hochtief says HLG joint venture awarded $1.7 bln order in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Agility 2013 profit rises 37 pct; dividend up

OMAN

* BRIEF-Petrofac awarded Oman contract

BAHRAIN

* Soccer-Football League blocks Italian takeover of Leeds

* Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial, Bank Al Khair drop merger plans

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.