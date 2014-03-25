MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 25

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive, hoping for China stimulus plan
* Brent crude falls on weak China data in volatile trading
* Gold near 1-month low on concerns over U.S. rate rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends rally; Bahrain drops on banks
* U.S. says glad “noxious” UN rights envoy for Palestine leaving
* Libyan port rebels demand tanker back before any negotiations
* UN rights chief hits Israel over settlements
* Syria may miss final deadline for chemical weapon destruction
* Libya shuts down El Feel oilfield, output falls to 150,000 bpd
* Lebanon calls for support for army to counter Syria fallout
* Militants kill 20 security men in Yemen checkpoint raid
* Tunisia cuts 2014 growth forecast to 2.8 pct -minister
* Lebanon hires banks for 2014 Eurobond exchange offer
* Sukuk issuance costs still above conventional bonds in Asia -ADB
* Syrian forces battle rebels near Turkey border crossing
* Turkish assets mixed as local polls loom
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $89 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.95 bln lira
* Egyptian court sentences 529 Brotherhood members to death
* Egypt expects unit to import LNG to be in place by Jul/Aug
* Egyptian pound stable at official rates, weakens on black market
* RESEARCH ALERT-Maridive Group: NBK Capital cuts to hold
* South Africa’s Naspers invests $75 mln in Dubai online retailer
* UAE may soon approve new companies law, minister says
* IFR-First Gulf Bank sets guidance of ASW+155a on 5-yr A$ bond
* Dubai’s Ithmar says eyes $270 mln of Gulf PE deals
* Dubai lender Amlak’s bourse suspension to be lifted
* RESEARCH ALERT-Emaar: Naeem raises target price
* RESEARCH ALERT-National Bank of Abu Dhabi: NBK Capital raises to hold
* Fitch Rates Saudi Electricity Company Proposed Sukuk ‘AA-(EXP)’
* Saudi Arabia approves new fund to invest in manufacturing
* RESEARCH ALERT-Samba Financial : NBK Capital cuts fair value
* Saudi Arabia’s strategic barley reserves at 4 mln tonnes-source
* IFR-Saudi Electricity hires DB, HSBC, JPM for investor meetings
* RESEARCH ALERT-Savola Group: EFG Hermes raises target price
* RESEARCH ALERT-Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE : NCB Capital cuts to neutral rating
* BRIEF-Hochtief says HLG joint venture awarded $1.7 bln order in Qatar
* Kuwait’s Agility 2013 profit rises 37 pct; dividend up
* BRIEF-Petrofac awarded Oman contract
* Soccer-Football League blocks Italian takeover of Leeds
* Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial, Bank Al Khair drop merger plans
