MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 26

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2-wk highs on upbeat U.S. data, China stimulus hopes
* Brent rises on Russia risk, Nigeria, Libya supply concerns
* Gold flat near 5-week low; shares, dollar up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt leads regional gains; banks weigh on Bahrain
* U.S. says UN report lays blame on Syria government for hindered aid
* Iraq electoral commission resigns en masse weeks before vote
* Arab summit struggles to heal rifts, Kuwait warns of peril
* Yemen security forces free Western hostages soon after kidnap
* Mideast crude tanker rates fall to 5-month low on ship glut
* Libya’s central bank lends $2 bln for emergency budget
* Sovereign funds wary of hidden emerging market exposure: Templeton
* Iraq’s central bank bought 36 T of gold in March
* Islamic charity funds are underused anti-poverty tool -study
* Jordan tenders to buy 150,000 tonnes of wheat - trade
* Update-Moody‘s: Vulnerability of some EMEA sovereigns exposed by recent emerging market volatility
* Turkey’s Bank Asya says starts talks on partnership with QIB
* Turkish assets steady but political tensions persist
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $71 mln
* Turkish March capacity usage falls to 73.1 percent
* Turkish March manufacturing confidence rises to 108.6 points
* Twitter ban sparks “arms race” with tech savvy Turks
* Turkish vote may affect growth outlook -finance minister
* Turkish central bank says if economy slows could use required reserves
* Turkish central bank sells 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.94 bln
* Turkish Feb foreign visitor arrivals rise 6.6 pct yr/yr
* PineBridge buys 50 pct stake in Turkish therapy and rehab chain
* Aviva to sell Turkish unit to EMF Capital Partners, unit says
* Brotherhood head, 682 others tried in Egypt after mass death sentence
* Factory unrest threatens attempts to revive Egyptian economy
* Egypt’s Naeem Holding to cross-list on Abu Dhabi exchange
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, France’s CDC launch 300 mln euro investment fund
* Gulf Capital to sell rest of GMS within two years
* Deutsche Bahn joins Etihad Rail in UAE railway venture
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 11.7 pct year/year in Feb
* N.America impairment pushes Abu Dhabi’s TAQA into 2013 loss
* IFR-First Gulf Bank prices A$250 mln, 5-yr Kangaroo at ASW+155bp
* White House “disappointed” Jerusalem Post reporter denied Saudi visa
* Obama aims to soothe Saudi fears with Riyadh visit
* Saudi Arabia Hanco consortium buys rental firm Byrne
* Saudi Arabia calls for “changing the balance of forces” in Syria
* FIFA must stop quibbling over Qatar workers
* Qatar dismisses Iraqi charges that Doha funds “terrorism”
* Qatar regulator reprimands RBS for insufficient staff training
* Kuwait lets foreign banks open more branches to fuel growth
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation remains at 2.9 pct y/y in Feb
* Policemen injured by bomb on highway in Bahrain
* IFR-Bahrain’s Batelco plans further buy-back of 2020 bonds
* Pakistan’s Faysal Bank to convert into Islamic bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)