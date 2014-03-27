MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make feeble start after Wall St stumbles
* U.S. crude gains $1 to top $100/bbl on Cushing drawdown
* Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, bank stocks lift UAE bourses, other mkts muted
* Lawmakers bash Obama administration’s “delusional” Syria policy
* Libya investigates top leader’s questioning over visit by two women
* Kerry interrupts Rome visit to salvage Mideast peace talks
* Public rifts at Arab summit likely to satisfy Iran and Syria
* Iran heads for 5th month of oil exports above sanctions limit
* Bank of England may broaden Islamic liquidity tools
* Tunisia sees elections in 2014, despite delays
* Twitter challenges Turkey ban, Erdogan holds fast
* Turkish assets rise on election expectations
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $71 mln
* Police raid suspected militants in Istanbul, five wounded
* Turkey says ready to help export Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil
* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.54 bln
* Turkey’s Garanti plans up to $750 mln funding with max 22 years maturity
* Qatar Islamic Bank says may buy stake in Turkey’s Bank Asya
* Turkey Alternatifbank’s CEO to step down this week -statement
* Turkey clears way for c.bank to pay interest on lira reserve requirements
* Egypt’s Sisi to run for president, vows to tackle militancy
* Hero to many, Egypt’s Sisi faces formidable task
* Egypt orders 919 Brotherhood members to stand trial
* Egypt Meditrade buys 37,000 T sunflower oil and 15,000 T soyoil
* Egyptian doctor faces life on the run after mass death sentences
* Egypt mulls free trade zone with Russia’s customs union
* Maire Tecnimont wins Egypt deal worth up to $1 bln
* Egypt central bank sells $38.3 mln at cut-off price of 6.9525
* Egypt says eyes Russian liquefied gas - minister
* RESEARCH ALERT-ERC: Naeem cuts to sell
* Germany’s Air Berlin says in recapitalisation talks
* Abu Dhabi’s Hilal Bank reports 2013 net profit up 42 pct
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways to raise $2 bln for deliveries in 2014
* Dubai’s Nakheel targets 15 pct rise in annual profit in 2014 -chairman
* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle eyes North Africa deals CG.O
* Dubai Crude for June to be priced at parity to Oman
* Saudi Petrorabigh says to shut unit from Mar 27-Apr 19
* RESEARCH ALERT-Fawaz Abdulaziz: NBK Capital raises fair value
* Qatar buys stake in Derby winner ahead of World Cup tilt
* Indonesia’s Indosat agrees to sell 5 pct stake in tower firm
* European parliament MP says Qatar to improve labour laws
* Kuwait summit merely papers over Arab rifts
* CMC Ltd says won legal case against Kuwait Stock Exchange
* Oman sets up committee to ensure financial stability
* Oman’s ORPIC awards two contracts for plastics complex (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)