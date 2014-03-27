MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make feeble start after Wall St stumbles

* U.S. crude gains $1 to top $100/bbl on Cushing drawdown

* Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, bank stocks lift UAE bourses, other mkts muted

* Lawmakers bash Obama administration’s “delusional” Syria policy

* Libya investigates top leader’s questioning over visit by two women

* Kerry interrupts Rome visit to salvage Mideast peace talks

* Public rifts at Arab summit likely to satisfy Iran and Syria

* Iran heads for 5th month of oil exports above sanctions limit

* Bank of England may broaden Islamic liquidity tools

* Tunisia sees elections in 2014, despite delays

TURKEY

* Twitter challenges Turkey ban, Erdogan holds fast

* Turkish assets rise on election expectations

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $71 mln

* Police raid suspected militants in Istanbul, five wounded

* Turkey says ready to help export Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil

* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.54 bln

* Turkey’s Garanti plans up to $750 mln funding with max 22 years maturity

* Qatar Islamic Bank says may buy stake in Turkey’s Bank Asya

* Turkey Alternatifbank’s CEO to step down this week -statement

* Turkey clears way for c.bank to pay interest on lira reserve requirements

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi to run for president, vows to tackle militancy

* Hero to many, Egypt’s Sisi faces formidable task

* Egypt orders 919 Brotherhood members to stand trial

* Egypt Meditrade buys 37,000 T sunflower oil and 15,000 T soyoil

* Egyptian doctor faces life on the run after mass death sentences

* Egypt mulls free trade zone with Russia’s customs union

* Maire Tecnimont wins Egypt deal worth up to $1 bln

* Egypt central bank sells $38.3 mln at cut-off price of 6.9525

* Egypt says eyes Russian liquefied gas - minister

* RESEARCH ALERT-ERC: Naeem cuts to sell

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Germany’s Air Berlin says in recapitalisation talks

* Abu Dhabi’s Hilal Bank reports 2013 net profit up 42 pct

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways to raise $2 bln for deliveries in 2014

* Dubai’s Nakheel targets 15 pct rise in annual profit in 2014 -chairman

* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle eyes North Africa deals CG.O

* Dubai Crude for June to be priced at parity to Oman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Petrorabigh says to shut unit from Mar 27-Apr 19

* RESEARCH ALERT-Fawaz Abdulaziz: NBK Capital raises fair value

QATAR

* Qatar buys stake in Derby winner ahead of World Cup tilt

* Indonesia’s Indosat agrees to sell 5 pct stake in tower firm

* European parliament MP says Qatar to improve labour laws

KUWAIT

* Kuwait summit merely papers over Arab rifts

* CMC Ltd says won legal case against Kuwait Stock Exchange

OMAN

* Oman sets up committee to ensure financial stability

* Oman’s ORPIC awards two contracts for plastics complex (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)