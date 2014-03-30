FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 30
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 30, 2014 / 4:03 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks end off highs, Dow up for week; gold at 6-week lows

* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns

* Gold bounces from 6-week lows, marks second weekly loss

* Car bomb kills three soldiers in attack on Lebanese army checkpoint

EGYPT

* Egypt court sentences two Mursi supporters to death

* At least five killed in Cairo clashes

* Egypt state wheat import officials referred to trial

* Egypt’s pound weakens for second day on official, black markets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue

SAUDI ARABIA

* Obama seeks to reassure Saudi Arabia over Iran, Syria

* Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks-US

* Saudi Prince Muqrin named second-in-line to succeed king

* Saudi JV Jubail refinery to reach full output by mid-2014

* Saudi bank lending growth slows marginally in Feb

QATAR

* Qatar buys helicopters, missiles in $23 bln arms deals

* Los Angeles couple get 3 years in jail in Qatar for death of adopted child (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.