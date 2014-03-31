MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher on growing hopes of China stimulus
* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar leads Dubai gains; Egypt extends drop
* Strong Turkish vote result seen emboldening scandal-hit Erdogan
* Libyan parliament passes law to organize new elections
* Iraq electoral commission retracts resignation before vote
* Merchant ship shot at in Strait of Hormuz Sunday- NATO
* Oil condensate flows from Libya’s Wafa field to Mellitah port still blocked -NOC
* INSIGHT-Armed militias hold Libya hostage
* Two Spanish journalists freed after over six months in Syria
* Iran plans to replace U.N. ambassador in New York
* Egypt to hold May 26-27 presidential election
* Minister says Egypt energy subsidy bill to rise by 10-12 pct next yr
* Egyptian soldier killed, 3 police wounded in attack on bus -army
* Dubai’s Able Logistics picks Shuaa to lead manage IPO
* Dubai Holding’s DHCOG says 2013 net profit jumps 178 pct
* Saudi dynasty moves to forestall succession crisis
* Obama-Saudi king talks may ease friction but no breakthrough seen
* Qatar spending to rise 3.7 pct to $60 bln in 2014/15 - QNA
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.6 bln in Feb
* TABLE-Qatar Feb bank lending growth fastest since May 2013
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus narrows to $21 bln, exports down
* Bahrain watchdog eases Batelco broadband price restrictions
* Moody’s changes outlook on Bahrain’s banking system to stable from negative
* Oman Air to raise capital by $519 mln as annual loss widens (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)