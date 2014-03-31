FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 31
March 31, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher on growing hopes of China stimulus

* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar leads Dubai gains; Egypt extends drop

* Strong Turkish vote result seen emboldening scandal-hit Erdogan

* Libyan parliament passes law to organize new elections

* Iraq electoral commission retracts resignation before vote

* Merchant ship shot at in Strait of Hormuz Sunday- NATO

* Oil condensate flows from Libya’s Wafa field to Mellitah port still blocked -NOC

* INSIGHT-Armed militias hold Libya hostage

* Two Spanish journalists freed after over six months in Syria

* Iran plans to replace U.N. ambassador in New York

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold May 26-27 presidential election

* Minister says Egypt energy subsidy bill to rise by 10-12 pct next yr

* Egyptian soldier killed, 3 police wounded in attack on bus -army

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Able Logistics picks Shuaa to lead manage IPO

* Dubai Holding’s DHCOG says 2013 net profit jumps 178 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi dynasty moves to forestall succession crisis

* Obama-Saudi king talks may ease friction but no breakthrough seen

QATAR

* Qatar spending to rise 3.7 pct to $60 bln in 2014/15 - QNA

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.6 bln in Feb

* TABLE-Qatar Feb bank lending growth fastest since May 2013

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus narrows to $21 bln, exports down

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain watchdog eases Batelco broadband price restrictions

* Moody’s changes outlook on Bahrain’s banking system to stable from negative

OMAN

* Oman Air to raise capital by $519 mln as annual loss widens (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
