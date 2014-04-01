MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high on China data, Yellen

* Crude futures slip in volatile end-quarter trading

* Gold holds near 7-week low as fund outflows resume

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends profit-taking bout; Qatar, Bahrain rise

* Kerry returns to Middle East to push flailing peace talks

* East Libyan rebels close to deal to reopen ports -state media

* Tunisian central bank chief sees lower inflation; FX reserves ‘more comfortable’

* Emerging market quarterly bond issuance tops $100 bln

* Total resumes operations at Yemen oil field

* Investors to lose money in aircraft finance “bubble” - DVB Bank

* Alstom wins 400-mln-euro gas-fired plant contract in Iraq

* Jordan tenders to buy 150,000 T feed barley - trade

* Iraq tenders to buy at least 50,000 T wheat - trade

* Yemen president urges Iran to stop interference - newspaper

TURKEY

* Erdogan victory puts icy Turkey-EU relations in deep freeze

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $79 mln

* Turkish military fires into Syria after rocket hits mosque

* Turkish CPI-linked bond yields 3.36 pct, below f‘cast

* Turkish CDS at 3-1/2 month low after election result-Markit

* Turkish lira rallies after Erdogan declares polls victory

* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.941 bln

* Turkish finance minister says expects some slow down in 2014 growth

* Turkish Q4 GDP rises 4.4 pct, above forecast

* Turkish Feb trade deficit $5.1 bln, below forecast

EGYPT

* Egypt current account swings back into deficit

* Private equity firm Actis reduces stake in Egypt’s CIB

* Egypt money supply rises 17 pct in year to Feb

* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly at central bank dollar sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World sees more early debt payments, can meet 2015 maturity -exec

* Abu Dhabi’s Hilal Bank considers capital hike to fuel growth -CEO

* Dubai bourse to hold roadshow in London

* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital secures $750 mln credit facility

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Algosaibi calls May meeting of creditor banks

* Thai court throws out murder charges in Saudi ‘Blue Diamond’ case

* Saudi Aramco lowers April propane to $770/T, down $85 m/m -sources

QATAR

* Fitch Affirms Ooredoo at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank says to raise capital this year

* Kuwait’s KIPCO to start IPO process for pay-TV unit in weeks

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain banks get clean bill of health, but statistics go missing

* Bahrain jails 13 for life over protest, attack - lawyer

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $104.36/bbl for May