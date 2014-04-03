FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 3
April 3, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian shares steady at 4-mth high on solid US data, yen at 10-wk low

* Brent crude loses over $1 as Libya port deal nears

* Gold up for 2nd day on bargain hunting, physical demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rallies on; Qatar, Abu Dhabi slow

* U.S. looking for way forward in faltering Mideast peace talks

* US Treasury official: Firms not in new deals with Iran after pact

* Iran, Russia working to seal $20 bln oil-for-goods deal -sources

* Iran says does not seek indefinite power for Assad

* Libya says could reach deal in 2-3 days to open oil ports

* U.S. investigates D.Boerse unit over Iran sanctions

* Militants attack army HQ in south Yemen - military source, witnesses

* Russia’s Tatneft says expects to resume work in Libya in 2014

* Indonesia’s Islamic finance sector broadens

TURKEY

* Moody’s downgrades ratings of notes issued by Yapi Kredi Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company

* Turkey’s Twitter ban violates free speech -constitutional court

* Turkish lira gains to strongest level of 2014 after poll

* Influential cleric says to resume Friday sermons amid Gulf rift

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln

* Turkish March automotive sales down 31 percent

* Turkish finance minister sees inflation falling in second half

* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.2 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-Akbank: Wood & Company starts with sell

EGYPT

* Bombs kill two, including police officer, at Cairo University

* U.N. chief tells Egypt he is concerned by mass death penalties

* Egypt to pass new “anti-terrorism” law - ministers

* Egypt’s cabinet approves use of coal for power generation

* RESEARCH ALERT-El Sewedy Electric Co SAE : Naeem cuts to reduce

* Mobile licence offered to Telecom Egypt for $360 mln -ministry

* Egyptian pound weakens at central bank dollar sale

* Egyptian foreign reserves edge up in March -C.bank head

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad has examined Alitalia’s books, to present plan soon -sources

* Dubai to challenge London with Islamic financing platform

* Dubai’s DAMAC launches sukuk at tight end of guidance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister Naimi says prices are ‘excellent’

* Saudi budget carrier flynas says to become profitable this year

* Key Saudi scholar returns to IILM sharia board

QATAR

* Sudan says Qatar to deposit $1 bln as part of aid package

* Qatar 2013 GDP beats forecasts, growth slows in final quarter

* TABLE-Qatar real GDP growth slows to 5.6 pct y/y in Q4

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain signs $250 mln Islamic loan

* Frustrated Kuwaitis ask, why is Kuwait falling behind?

BAHRAIN

* Freeman Spogli, Investcorp to buy Totes Isotoner -sources

* Bahrain’s Batelco names new CEO

* Bahrain Batelco’s bond buy-back ends, $131 mln purchased

* Bahrain eyes new rules for Islamic financing contracts

OMAN

* Oman may buy stake in Petronet’s planned unit in India -minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

