MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 8

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters)

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally after U.S. jobs data; dollar gains

* U.S. oil lifted by solid jobs report

* Senior U.S., Iranian officials to meet Monday-Tuesday in Geneva -U.S.

* Baghdad car bombs kill 60; militants storm Ramadi university

* Hezbollah says Syria vote means foes can’t demand Assad quit

* MIDEAST DEBT-Region’s biggest bond sale in 2014 set for pricing record

EGYPT

* Egypt, UAE choose army-linked company to build wheat silos

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $468.8 mln in May - official website

* Egypt c.bank governor says forex policies successful, could eliminate black market

* Egypt turns to Western economic advisers, signalling possible reforms under Sisi

* Egypt implements temporary tax increase for wealthy

* Tycoon Sawiris backs $257 mln bid for 20 pct of EFG Hermes-sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia shouts support for Egypt’s new anti-Islamist leader

* Saudi Investment Bank sells $533 mln capital-boosting sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gold falls slightly as U.S. jobs data points to steady growth

* Alitalia gives initial nod to Etihad plan, to continue talks

* Dubai Emaar’s malls unit eyes potential debut sukuk issue

* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait April bank lending growth eases from highs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)