MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 9

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on brightening U.S. economic prospects
* U.S. oil lifted by solid jobs report
* Gold firm above $1,250; but stock rally curbs demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls after c.bank warns on property; politics hit Kuwait
* Netanyahu’s Palestine strategy rapped by Israeli coalition partners
* Sudan arrests second opposition leader in under a month
* Libya supplying Zawiya refinery without offshore oil - official
* Syria becoming warlord-run failed state - former peace envoy
* Iran president to visit Turkey with trade, Syria war on agenda
* Iran says to meet US, EU in Geneva Monday
* Inauguration highlights Egyptian leader’s shaky global standing
* Sisi says in first speech to nation fighting terrorism will be top priority
* The poor long for help as Egypt’s new president is sworn in
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $468.8 mln in May - official website
* Saudis keep July crude supply steady to one Asia buyer -source
* Saudi Arabia to discuss proposal for sovereign wealth fund
* TABLE-Saudi April imports fall 5 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up
* Saudi regulator lifts share trading suspension on Etihad Atheeb
* Saudi’s Sipchem says postpones merger talks with Sahara
* UAE c.bank warns Dubai property bubble may be forming
* Pakistan sees Etisalat resolving $799 mln dispute soon -minister
* Alitalia CEO says job cuts from Etihad tie-up 2,200 - report
* UAE economic growth accelerates to 5.2 pct in 2013
* UAE c.bank says to propose new capital, liquidity rules in H2 2014
* Soccer sponsors raise pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims
* Qatar sets May Marine crude OSP at $106.45/bbl, up $1.25