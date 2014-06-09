FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 9
#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on brightening U.S. economic prospects

* U.S. oil lifted by solid jobs report

* Gold firm above $1,250; but stock rally curbs demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls after c.bank warns on property; politics hit Kuwait

* Netanyahu’s Palestine strategy rapped by Israeli coalition partners

* Sudan arrests second opposition leader in under a month

* Libya supplying Zawiya refinery without offshore oil - official

* Syria becoming warlord-run failed state - former peace envoy

* Iran president to visit Turkey with trade, Syria war on agenda

* Iran says to meet US, EU in Geneva Monday

EGYPT

* Inauguration highlights Egyptian leader’s shaky global standing

* Sisi says in first speech to nation fighting terrorism will be top priority

* The poor long for help as Egypt’s new president is sworn in

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $468.8 mln in May - official website

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis keep July crude supply steady to one Asia buyer -source

* Saudi Arabia to discuss proposal for sovereign wealth fund

* TABLE-Saudi April imports fall 5 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up

* Saudi regulator lifts share trading suspension on Etihad Atheeb

* Saudi’s Sipchem says postpones merger talks with Sahara

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE c.bank warns Dubai property bubble may be forming

* Pakistan sees Etisalat resolving $799 mln dispute soon -minister

* Alitalia CEO says job cuts from Etihad tie-up 2,200 - report

* UAE economic growth accelerates to 5.2 pct in 2013

* UAE c.bank says to propose new capital, liquidity rules in H2 2014

QATAR

* Soccer sponsors raise pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims

* Qatar sets May Marine crude OSP at $106.45/bbl, up $1.25 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

