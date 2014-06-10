MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-yr high on Wall St bull run, dollar steady
* Brent crude oil rises above $110 on global growth prospects
* Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles, led by Arabtec; Egypt up after Sisi sworn in
* Iran says 6-month extension of nuclear talks may be necessary
* Libya arrives for OPEC with exports at a trickle
* Iraq says to take “severe measures” over Kurdish oil exports
* More than two dozen dead as Taliban assault Pakistan’s main airport
* Lebanon’s deadlocked politicians fail again to choose president
* Turkish Airlines to convert option to buy 15 Boeing planes into firm order
* Libyan court says PM’s election invalid, raising hopes of end to stalemate
* Iran’s Rouhani in Turkey says tackling “terrorism” a priority
* Iraq to stay ahead of Iran for now in rivalry for OPEC No.2 spot
* Egypt arrests 7 men for harassing women during Sisi celebrations
* Egypt’s Beltone agrees 5-to-1 share split
* Egypt puts Sinai’s Al-Arish port under military control
* Egypt lowers target for local wheat purchases from current harvest
* Egypt to destroy illegal buildings along Nile to help farmers
* Sisi keeps Egyptian premier to fix economy after turmoil
* Egypt extends 5 percent supplementary tax to companies
* Egypt’s Elsewedy Q1 net profit up 69 pct yr/yr
* Egypt pound firms at c.bank sale after Sisi sworn in, black market flat
* Egypt’s Palm Hills real estate developer appoints new co-CEO
* Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges
* Saudi govt seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom
* Dubai says property market driven by fundamentals, not speculators
* UAE’s RAKBANK eyes benchmark-sized debut bond issue
* Alitalia needs a few weeks to close Etihad deal - CEO
* Dubai Islamic Bank completes 24.9 pct stake buy in Indonesian lender
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls seen selling 10-yr sukuk this week -sourcesEMAR.DU
* Emirates Steel lowers cost with $1.3 bln refinancing deal
* UAE’s Etisalat plans 3.1 bln euro bond issue in four tranches - leads
* UAE’s Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4 mln Tabreed shares
* AT&T settles U.S. lawsuit with broadcaster Al Jazeera
* Soccer-Blatter blasts some criticism of FIFA as racist
* Reuters Insider - Corporate pressure on FIFA grows over Qatar’s World Cup
* BP, Budweiser join soccer sponsors’ revolt over Qatar
* Soccer sponsors raise pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims
* Mobile firm Viva Kuwait full-year profit jumps six-fold
* Bank Muscat considers sale of brokerage unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)