MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 15

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Iraq unrest drives up oil; shares edge higher
* Oil prices climb again amid escalating violence in Iraq
* Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains some territory
* Iran says envisages Iraq role with US if Washington tackles regional militants
* Palladium hits 1-month low on wage deal hopes; gold up
* Egyptian policeman shot dead during Islamist protest
* Egypt’s cabinet to be formed by Sunday, many ministers to stay - sources
* Dressed for cycling, Egypt’s Sisi calls for help on fuel subsidies
* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egypt pushing ahead with Suez port expansion projects
* Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC meets even less often-delegates
* Abu Dhabi May inflation edges down to 2.8 pct y/y
* Alitalia board votes to accept Etihad offer, rapidly do deal
* Strong markets, scarcity drive DP World’s $1 bln convertible debut
* UAE’s Al Hilal Bank eyes capital-boosting sukuk issue
* Etisalat’s dollar bonds outperform euro paper in secondary market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)