MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* LOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, oil firms as market eyes Iraq
* Oil prices climb again amid escalating violence in Iraq
* Gold hits 3-week high on Iraq; platinum group metals up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq weighs on Gulf; Dubai’s Arabtec plunges again
* U.S. preparing for dialogue with Iran on Iraq security -official
* Advancing Iraq rebels seize northwest town in heavy battle
* Renegade general launches offensive in east Libya, up to 12 killed
* Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens
* Competing halal standards leave food industry with indigestion
* Syrian government retakes border town in Assad coastal heartland
* Libya’s El Feel oilfield reopens after two-month protest
* Egypt cabinet formation delayed as PM continues talks
* Egypt’s SIIC cancels tender to buy 50,000 tonnes raw sugar
* Egyptian security forces seize Brotherhood leaders’ assets
* Egypt to issue $600 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills
* Egypt domestic wheat purchases at 3.65 mln tonnes -min
* Bangladesh reports first case of MERS infection
* UAE’s Dana Gas says no impact on Iraqi Kurdistan ops from fighting
* Dubai bourse amends ownership data after Arabtec shares plunge
* Gulf SWFs part of Samena Capital-led group buying RAK Ceramics stake
* Barclays names Azar as Middle East chairman
* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble
* Gulf states criticise “doubters and haters” of 2022 Qatar World Cup (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)