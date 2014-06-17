MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 17

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares soft on anxiety over Iraq, Ukraine

* Brent crude oil higher as Iraq conflict fuels supply worry

* Gold steady near 3-week top on safe haven bids from Iraq tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq prompts more profit-taking; Arabtec plunges again

* U.S. considers air strikes on Iraq, holds talks with Iran

* Iran and six powers seek to recover momentum for nuclear deal

* Jordan’s U.N. envoy appointed new U.N. human rights chief

* Yemen’s president appoints new oil minister

* Fugitive VP says Iraq violence part of a Sunni Arab revolt

* After Kirkuk, Kurds want quarter of Iraq oil revenue

* Gulf’s billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq turmoil

* World Bank’s IFC considering return to sukuk market

TURKEY

* Turkish opposition nominate former top Muslim envoy for presidency

* Turkish markets weaker on violence in neighbouring Iraq

* EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

* Turkey could cut rates this month if inflation falling - Basci

EGYPT

* Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist on hunger strike

* Egypt’s main commercial oil product users sign up to smart card system

* Egypt’s new govt adds investment minister, other changes

* Hosting UK MPs, Egypt’s carpet king tries to pull rug from under Muslim Brotherhood

* Egyptian property firm SODIC considering rights issue

* Gold miner Centamin expects court case to be resolved before year-end

* Egypt’s pound stable on official market, weakens in black market

* Egypt regulator examines Beltone director’s EFG trades - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi rejects foreign interference in Iraq, blames “sectarian” Maliki

* TABLE-Saudi May inflation stable at 2.7 pct y/y

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s RAKBANK sets initial price thoughts for debut bond sale - leads

* Dubai’s Arabtec says no rift with big shareholder Aabar

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Jaber Group signs debt restructuring

* TABLE-Dubai May inflation eases to 2.8 pct y/y

* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble

QATAR

* Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again -CEO

* Qatar blames Iraqi government for rebel advance

KUWAIT

* Dust storm closes Kuwait’s three ports - KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub

* Bahrain’s GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring

* Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator monitoring

* Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1 mln from Indian partner