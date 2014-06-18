MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 18

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firmer, bonds edgy as inflation adds to Fed risk
* Oil steady above $113 as Iraq fears offset warmer Iran-West links
* Gold holds above $1,270, eyes on Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends slump as Iraq worries weigh; Gulf stabilises
* Russia says Syria agrees to aid access from Iraq, Turkey, Jordan
* Maliki stands with Sunni leaders, appealing for Iraqi unity
* U.S. says open to further talks with Iran about Iraq
* Iran, six powers push to salvage momentum for nuclear deal
* Chlorine gas-like chemicals likely used in Syrian conflict - watchdog
* Morocco central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged
* UK to re-open Iran embassy in diplomatic breakthrough
* Iraq postpones bidding for Nassiriya oil project
* Britain’s debut sukuk may miss chance to buoy Islamic banking
* Gulf’s billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq turmoil
* Turkey must restore faith in judiciary to keep EU hopes alive - EU
* Turkey evacuates consulate in Iraq’s Basra
* Turkish lira hits 2.15 against dollar, weakest in 1-1/2 months
* Turkey imposes reporting ban on seizure of consulate staff in Iraq
* Turkey’s power-ship maker Karadeniz to supply electricity to Ghana
* Turkey finmin says Iraq to weigh on current account deficit
* AU ends Egypt, Guinea Bissau suspension after elections
* Egypt brings banker into government to lure investment
* Egypt’s Sisi cracks the whip on new government
* Iraq’s Maliki defies call to reach out, accuses Saudis of “genocide”
* WHO says MERS virus of concern before haj, surge abating
* Saudis to keep reserve management strategy -c.bank
* BRIEF-Carillion wins 70 mln stg contract in Saudi Arabia
* UAE govt advisory council passes draft law to combat horse doping
* RAKBANK joins UAE bond wave with $500 mln debut issue
* Seven & I to open 7-Eleven in Dubai next year, first in Middle East
* Commercial Bank of Qatar launches $750 mln bond, pricing at tight end
* Prysmian wins 80 mln-euro contract in Qatar
* Fitch Rates Boubyan Bank K.S.C. ‘A+'; Outlook Stable
* Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)