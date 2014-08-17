MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 17

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* Oil jumps up after Ukraine says hit Russian armored force
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on Ukraine news, bond yields slide
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi and Egypt; Qatar rally falters
* Islamic State executed 700 people from Syrian tribe -monitoring group
* Iraq’s Maliki finally steps aside, paving way for new gov’t
* Iraqi Kurdish leader appeals to Germany for weapons
* Iraqi Sunnis say could join new gov‘t, fight Islamic State
* Hezbollah sees Islamic State insurgents as threat to Gulf, Jordan
* Gold cuts losses on renewed Russian-Ukraine tensions
* Hamas says Israel must accept Palestinian demands or face long war
* Palestinians accuse Israel of violating Gaza truce
* Three Islamist protesters killed in Cairo -security sources
* Egyptian banks to issue 5-year investment vehicles for Suez Canal -PM
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* EFG Hermes’ second-quarter profit surges year on year
* As Saudi bourse opens, foreigners face clash of investment cultures
* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges down to 2.6 pct y/y
* Bahraini bank ABC upsizes loan facility to $750 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)