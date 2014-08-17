MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 17

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil jumps up after Ukraine says hit Russian armored force

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on Ukraine news, bond yields slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi and Egypt; Qatar rally falters

* Islamic State executed 700 people from Syrian tribe -monitoring group

* Iraq’s Maliki finally steps aside, paving way for new gov’t

* Iraqi Kurdish leader appeals to Germany for weapons

* Iraqi Sunnis say could join new gov‘t, fight Islamic State

* Hezbollah sees Islamic State insurgents as threat to Gulf, Jordan

* Gold cuts losses on renewed Russian-Ukraine tensions

* Hamas says Israel must accept Palestinian demands or face long war

* Palestinians accuse Israel of violating Gaza truce

EGYPT

* Three Islamist protesters killed in Cairo -security sources

* Egyptian banks to issue 5-year investment vehicles for Suez Canal -PM

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* EFG Hermes’ second-quarter profit surges year on year

SAUDI ARABIA

* As Saudi bourse opens, foreigners face clash of investment cultures

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges down to 2.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini bank ABC upsizes loan facility to $750 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)