FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 17
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil jumps up after Ukraine says hit Russian armored force

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on Ukraine news, bond yields slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi and Egypt; Qatar rally falters

* Islamic State executed 700 people from Syrian tribe -monitoring group

* Iraq’s Maliki finally steps aside, paving way for new gov’t

* Iraqi Kurdish leader appeals to Germany for weapons

* Iraqi Sunnis say could join new gov‘t, fight Islamic State

* Hezbollah sees Islamic State insurgents as threat to Gulf, Jordan

* Gold cuts losses on renewed Russian-Ukraine tensions

* Hamas says Israel must accept Palestinian demands or face long war

* Palestinians accuse Israel of violating Gaza truce

EGYPT

* Three Islamist protesters killed in Cairo -security sources

* Egyptian banks to issue 5-year investment vehicles for Suez Canal -PM

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* EFG Hermes’ second-quarter profit surges year on year

SAUDI ARABIA

* As Saudi bourse opens, foreigners face clash of investment cultures

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges down to 2.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini bank ABC upsizes loan facility to $750 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.