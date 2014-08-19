MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 19

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rise on hopes of Ukraine progress

* Brent crude hits new 14-month low as supply risks ease

* Gold stuck below $1,300 on stronger equities, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt in largest drop in 8 weeks; MSCI boosts Qatar

* U.S. bars all American airlines from flying over Syria

* Obama urges Iraqis to unite because ‘the wolf’s at the door’

* Israel, Palestinians say agree to extend Gaza truce by 24 hours

* IAEA expects progress by deadline in Iran nuclear inquiry

* Unless blockade ends, Gaza faces years of misery - UN

* Fugitive Iraqi VP urges role for Saddam loyalists, criticises U.S. action

* Islamic finance body IILM to lengthen tenors with first six-month sukuk

* Indonesia eyes Islamic finance incentives in industry road map

* KOGAS says to invest $4.9 bln in Iraq’s Zubair oil project

* Major earthquake in western Iran leaves 60 injured- IRNA

* Azerbaijan’s IBA plans stand-alone Islamic banking unit

TURKEY

* German spying report angers Turkey, embarrasses Berlin

* Turkish lira near 1-wk low as domestic, regional risks weigh

* Turkish energy minister says Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports continue

EGYPT

* British government denies report into Muslim Brotherhood delayed

* Profits plunge at Egypt’s Ezz Steel

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* Egypt, Norway eye Gaza donor conference

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s RAKBANK to offer 3.64 dirhams per share for major stake in RAK insurance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince’s convoy robbed of 250,000 euros in Paris-police

KUWAIT

* Kuwait briefly detains Muslim cleric U.S. suspects of militant financing

* Kuwait nearly doubles supplies in 10-yr oil deal with China’s Sinopec

* Kuwait’s Americana says no knowledge of Savola acquisition talks

* Workers injured in Kuwait refinery fire, output unaffected -agency

QATAR

* Qatargas delivers first LNG cargo to China’s Hainan terminal - statement

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman June bank lending growth 11.2 pct, fastest since Jan 2013 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)