MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 20

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady on strong US data, dollar holds gains
* U.S. crude sinks for second day ahead of contract expiry
* Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt’s property stocks lead Cairo rebound; Dubai up
* Islamic State video purports to show beheading of U.S. journalist
* Gaza truce collapses, fighting erupts, Israel orders negotiators home
* Germany to decide this week on arming Iraq’s Kurds -minister
* Libya NOC loads 1st oil in a year from Es Sider port
* Algeria arrests 200 Syrian would-be migrants near Libyan border
* Capacity set to double on Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil pipeline - sources
* U.N. launching major aid operation for half a million in northern Iraq
* Turkish president Gul tips FM Davutoglu to be next prime minister
* Turkish shipbuilder Karadeniz to send floating power station to Gaza
* Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe widens
* Turkish banking association sees sector’s profit flat this year
* Turkish stocks rise, lira steady as new government eyed
* Egypt urges U.S. restraint over Missouri unrest
* Egypt awards ambitious Suez project to army-linked Gulf firm
* Egypt’s FIHC passes in 25,000 T soyoil tender- trade
* Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight shortfalls
* Dubai Duty Free reprices $1.75 bln loan for second time
* Abu Dhabi’s FGB hires former NBAD banker to lead corp fin advisory services
* Dubai creates new fund class to lure asset managers
* UAE’s NMC Health lifts profit 27 pct on higher occupancy
* Saudi court sentences one to death, 30 to jail for militant attacks
* Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti denounces Iraq’s Islamic State group
* Saudis to impose 20 pct foreign ownership limit on stocks -paper
* National Bank of Kuwait appoints Nasser al-Sayer chairman
* Saudi’s Savola says had initial talks with Americana shareholder
* Al Jazeera rejects allegations from Al Gore on Current TV deal