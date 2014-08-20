MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 20

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady on strong US data, dollar holds gains

* U.S. crude sinks for second day ahead of contract expiry

* Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt’s property stocks lead Cairo rebound; Dubai up

* Islamic State video purports to show beheading of U.S. journalist

* Gaza truce collapses, fighting erupts, Israel orders negotiators home

* Germany to decide this week on arming Iraq’s Kurds -minister

* Libya NOC loads 1st oil in a year from Es Sider port

* Algeria arrests 200 Syrian would-be migrants near Libyan border

* Capacity set to double on Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil pipeline - sources

* U.N. launching major aid operation for half a million in northern Iraq

TURKEY

* Turkish president Gul tips FM Davutoglu to be next prime minister

* Turkish shipbuilder Karadeniz to send floating power station to Gaza

* Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe widens

* Turkish banking association sees sector’s profit flat this year

* Turkish stocks rise, lira steady as new government eyed

EGYPT

* Egypt urges U.S. restraint over Missouri unrest

* Egypt awards ambitious Suez project to army-linked Gulf firm

* Egypt’s FIHC passes in 25,000 T soyoil tender- trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight shortfalls

* Dubai Duty Free reprices $1.75 bln loan for second time

* Abu Dhabi’s FGB hires former NBAD banker to lead corp fin advisory services

* Dubai creates new fund class to lure asset managers

* UAE’s NMC Health lifts profit 27 pct on higher occupancy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court sentences one to death, 30 to jail for militant attacks

* Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti denounces Iraq’s Islamic State group

* Saudis to impose 20 pct foreign ownership limit on stocks -paper

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait appoints Nasser al-Sayer chairman

* Saudi’s Savola says had initial talks with Americana shareholder

QATAR

* Al Jazeera rejects allegations from Al Gore on Current TV deal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)