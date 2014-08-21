MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China disappoints, Japan bucks trend
* Brent edges down to $102, near 14-month low, on China concerns
* Gold extends losing streak; near 2-week low on strong dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi to 6-year high; Suez project cheers Egypt
* Obama unlikely to deepen Iraq military involvement, say U.S. officials
* Gaza war rages on, Hamas says Israel tried to kill its military chief
* Jordan’s trade deficit widens by 10.5 percent in first half
* Iranian parliament sacks minister, in setback for Rouhani
* Germany, Italy say prepared to send weapons to Iraq’s Kurds
* IAEA report to show Iran meeting nuclear deal terms -diplomats
* Libya restarts oil exports from biggest port as fighting rages in Benghazi
* Iran to delay iron ore export tax to 2015 due to weak market - source
* Erdogan allies likely to dominate Turkey’s new cabinet
* Turkish lira slides as dollar gains ahead of Fed minutes
* Turkish end-July central govt debt stock falls to 590.2 bln lira
* Bulgaria may extend Turkish border fence to bar Syrian, Iraqi refugees
* Fitch: Turkish Banks’ Loan Growth, External Debt Raise Tail Risk
* Turkish Airlines shares jump after Q2 profit beats expectations
* Four beheaded corpses found in Egypt’s Sinai - security sources
* Egyptian pound unchanged on official and black markets
* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding posts 55 pct rise in Q2 net profit
* Egypt’s ASCOM Geology chosen for Suez project work-parent
* StanChart’s $300 million fine raises heat on board
* UAE tells citizens to avoid central London areas due to crime
* Dubai’s Nakheel says repays all $2.15 bln bank debt four years early
* Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority
* UAE’s ADNOC to double diesel, jet fuel production with new refinery
* Abu Dhabi Das crude slips into wide discount on ample supply -trade
* Saudi Arabia’s July oil output rises to 10 mln bpd- source
* Saudi Aramco leads $30 mil investment in natural gas fuels company Siluria
* Kuwait detains Muslim cleric suspected of funding militants - security source
* German minister accuses Qatar of funding Islamic State fighters
* Palestinian president due in Doha to meet Emir and Hamas leader
* Al Jazeera rejects Al Gore’s allegations on Current TV deal
* Oman’s Renaissance shares hit 8-week high on investment in unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)