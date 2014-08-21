MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China disappoints, Japan bucks trend

* Brent edges down to $102, near 14-month low, on China concerns

* Gold extends losing streak; near 2-week low on strong dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi to 6-year high; Suez project cheers Egypt

* Obama unlikely to deepen Iraq military involvement, say U.S. officials

* Gaza war rages on, Hamas says Israel tried to kill its military chief

* Jordan’s trade deficit widens by 10.5 percent in first half

* Iranian parliament sacks minister, in setback for Rouhani

* Germany, Italy say prepared to send weapons to Iraq’s Kurds

* IAEA report to show Iran meeting nuclear deal terms -diplomats

* Libya restarts oil exports from biggest port as fighting rages in Benghazi

* Iran to delay iron ore export tax to 2015 due to weak market - source

TURKEY

* Erdogan allies likely to dominate Turkey’s new cabinet

* Turkish lira slides as dollar gains ahead of Fed minutes

* Turkish end-July central govt debt stock falls to 590.2 bln lira

* Bulgaria may extend Turkish border fence to bar Syrian, Iraqi refugees

* Fitch: Turkish Banks’ Loan Growth, External Debt Raise Tail Risk

* Turkish Airlines shares jump after Q2 profit beats expectations

EGYPT

* Four beheaded corpses found in Egypt’s Sinai - security sources

* Egyptian pound unchanged on official and black markets

* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding posts 55 pct rise in Q2 net profit

* Egypt’s ASCOM Geology chosen for Suez project work-parent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* StanChart’s $300 million fine raises heat on board

* UAE tells citizens to avoid central London areas due to crime

* Dubai’s Nakheel says repays all $2.15 bln bank debt four years early

* Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority

* UAE’s ADNOC to double diesel, jet fuel production with new refinery

* Abu Dhabi Das crude slips into wide discount on ample supply -trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s July oil output rises to 10 mln bpd- source

* Saudi Aramco leads $30 mil investment in natural gas fuels company Siluria

KUWAIT

* Kuwait detains Muslim cleric suspected of funding militants - security source

QATAR

* German minister accuses Qatar of funding Islamic State fighters

* Palestinian president due in Doha to meet Emir and Hamas leader

* Al Jazeera rejects Al Gore’s allegations on Current TV deal

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance shares hit 8-week high on investment in unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)