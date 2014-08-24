MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 24

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause, dollar rises on Fed comments, Ukraine
* U.S. crude falls, down for fifth week, on ample supply
* Gold rises slightly after Yellen comment, but outlook dim
* Obama may seek new funds to battle Islamic State - Senate aide
* Bombs kill at least 35 across Iraq a day after mosque shooting
* Shi‘ite militia kill dozens of Iraqi Sunnis in mosque shooting
* Egypt calls for Gaza ceasefire as fighting rages
* Hamas backs Palestinian push for ICC Gaza war crimes probe
* Tens of thousands of Yemeni Houthis protest against govt in capital
* U.N. nuclear inquiry on Iran seen making slow headway-diplomats
* UN says Syria death toll tops 190,000, rights envoy raps world powers
* At least 33 dead in bus crash in Egypt’s Sinai
* Djezzy’s parent says stake fairly valued ahead of deal vote
* Egypt to issue 550 mln euros in one-year treasury bills
* Nigerian who died in UAE tests negative for Ebola
* Etihad plan to buy Darwin stake fails to meet Swiss rules -agency
* Bank Sarasin mis-sold $200 mln investments to Kuwaitis - Dubai court
* UAE central bank says StanChart liable to legal action
* Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm set to refinance $880 mln loan-bankers
* Saudis propose 10 pct foreign ownership cap for bourse
* Kuwait to boost oil exports to China to 500,000 bpd in three years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)