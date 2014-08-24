MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 24

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause, dollar rises on Fed comments, Ukraine

* U.S. crude falls, down for fifth week, on ample supply

* Gold rises slightly after Yellen comment, but outlook dim

* Obama may seek new funds to battle Islamic State - Senate aide

* Bombs kill at least 35 across Iraq a day after mosque shooting

* Shi‘ite militia kill dozens of Iraqi Sunnis in mosque shooting

* Egypt calls for Gaza ceasefire as fighting rages

* Hamas backs Palestinian push for ICC Gaza war crimes probe

* Tens of thousands of Yemeni Houthis protest against govt in capital

* U.N. nuclear inquiry on Iran seen making slow headway-diplomats

* UN says Syria death toll tops 190,000, rights envoy raps world powers

EGYPT

* At least 33 dead in bus crash in Egypt’s Sinai

* Djezzy’s parent says stake fairly valued ahead of deal vote

* Egypt to issue 550 mln euros in one-year treasury bills

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Nigerian who died in UAE tests negative for Ebola

* Etihad plan to buy Darwin stake fails to meet Swiss rules -agency

* Bank Sarasin mis-sold $200 mln investments to Kuwaitis - Dubai court

* UAE central bank says StanChart liable to legal action

* Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm set to refinance $880 mln loan-bankers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis propose 10 pct foreign ownership cap for bourse

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to boost oil exports to China to 500,000 bpd in three years