MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, euro struggles on ECB easing hopes

* U.S. crude edges lower in light trading on weak economic data

* Gold little changed near 2-month low on firm dollar, equities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt slip on profit-taking after strong gains

* MIDEAST DEBT-Reviving bond issues to draw big demand despite geopolitics

* U.S. prepares military options in Syria against Islamic State

* Rival second Libyan assembly chooses own PM as chaos spreads

* No let-up in Gaza war, Israel moves to protect its economy

* Egypt, UAE carried out Tripoli air strikes -U.S. officials

* U.N. accuses Islamic State of mass killings

* Diffuse Hamas structure complicates Gaza peace efforts

* Bombings shut down telecoms operator Zain Iraq’s network in Kirkuk

* Iran says “completing” nuclear steps agreed with IAEA

* Iran delays London oil conference to Feb 2015

* Bank of Israel cuts rates to historic low on Gaza war fears

* Libyan oil production rises to 650,000 bpd - NOC

* CIMB Islamic to raise 5 bln ringgit with Basel III, Tier 2 sukuk programme

* Islamic finance body IILM lengthens tenors with six-month sukuk issue

TURKEY

* Three Chinese engineers kidnapped in southeast Turkey -sources

* Stretched Dutch say will end Turkey Patriot missile deployment in January

* Turkish manufacturing confidence falls to 106.8 points in August

* Russia allows dairy imports from Turkish firms after Western food ban

* New premier shares Erdogan’s vision of Turkey’s place in the world

* Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals up 13.5 pct at 5.2 million - ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept 21-30 shipment

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $482.2 mln in July

* Egypt sells 623.4 mln euros in 1-yr treasury bills -central bank

* Egyptian pound holds steady vs dollar at central bank sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails 17 people for militant Islamist offences

* Iran deputy foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Aramco plans to invest $40 bln a year for the next decade

* Saudi builder Al Khodari wins $184 mln university contracts

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation eases to 2.7 pct y/y - KUNA

OMAN

* Bulgaria Corpbank’s owner says working with Oman on restructuring plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)