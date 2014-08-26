MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, euro struggles on ECB easing hopes
* U.S. crude edges lower in light trading on weak economic data
* Gold little changed near 2-month low on firm dollar, equities
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt slip on profit-taking after strong gains
* MIDEAST DEBT-Reviving bond issues to draw big demand despite geopolitics
* U.S. prepares military options in Syria against Islamic State
* Rival second Libyan assembly chooses own PM as chaos spreads
* No let-up in Gaza war, Israel moves to protect its economy
* Egypt, UAE carried out Tripoli air strikes -U.S. officials
* U.N. accuses Islamic State of mass killings
* Diffuse Hamas structure complicates Gaza peace efforts
* Bombings shut down telecoms operator Zain Iraq’s network in Kirkuk
* Iran says “completing” nuclear steps agreed with IAEA
* Iran delays London oil conference to Feb 2015
* Bank of Israel cuts rates to historic low on Gaza war fears
* Libyan oil production rises to 650,000 bpd - NOC
* CIMB Islamic to raise 5 bln ringgit with Basel III, Tier 2 sukuk programme
* Islamic finance body IILM lengthens tenors with six-month sukuk issue
* Three Chinese engineers kidnapped in southeast Turkey -sources
* Stretched Dutch say will end Turkey Patriot missile deployment in January
* Turkish manufacturing confidence falls to 106.8 points in August
* Russia allows dairy imports from Turkish firms after Western food ban
* New premier shares Erdogan’s vision of Turkey’s place in the world
* Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals up 13.5 pct at 5.2 million - ministry
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept 21-30 shipment
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $482.2 mln in July
* Egypt sells 623.4 mln euros in 1-yr treasury bills -central bank
* Egyptian pound holds steady vs dollar at central bank sale
* Saudi Arabia jails 17 people for militant Islamist offences
* Iran deputy foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Aramco plans to invest $40 bln a year for the next decade
* Saudi builder Al Khodari wins $184 mln university contracts
* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation eases to 2.7 pct y/y - KUNA
* Bulgaria Corpbank’s owner says working with Oman on restructuring plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)