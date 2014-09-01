FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 1
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in early trade, euro sinks

* Oil higher on Ukraine tensions, data, but posts second monthly fall

* Palladium extends winning streak to 4th session on supply fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Emaar surges ahead of unit’s IPO; most markets rise

* KOGAS says starts commercial crude oil production in Iraq’s Badra

* Israel claims W.Bank land for possible settlement use, draws U.S. rebuke

* Jubilant Iraqi forces break two-month siege of Amerli -officials

* As Islamic State fighters begin to blend in, defeating them no easy matter

* Libya oil production rises to 700,000 barrels per day -state oil firm

* Iran says possible response to new US sanctions could not be “pleasant”

TURKEY

* Turkish deputy PM Babacan to maintain oversight of economy -officials

EGYPT

* UAE to provide Egypt “about $9 bln” in oil products - Egypt oil ministry

* Egypt foreign reserves close to July level - central bank governor

* Kellogg Co makes bid approach to Egypt’s Bisco Misr-statement

* Egypt’s Palm Hills Q2 net profit down 8.3 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* IFC confirms $100 mln investment in Saudi’s ACWA Power

* Saudi Sahara says ethylene and propylene unit shuts plant for maintenance

* Saudi Aramco sets September propane at $745/T,down $35

* Saudi Sipchem affiliate shuts butanediol plant for upgrade

* Saudi stocks richly valued but still attractive -funds

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Government of Sharjah names 5 for potential USD sukuk

* Dubai retailer Marka appoints CEO

* Dubai airport passenger traffic slips 2.9 pct in July on runway work

* Dubai’s Emaar to launch long-awaited malls unit IPO in Sept

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait says gets regulator’s approval to list on bourse

QATAR

* Qatar lender Al Khaliji names Khalifa as CEO

BAHRAIN

* Head of Bahrain telecom operator’s domestic unit resigns

* Bahrain Batelco says India ex-partner is bankrupt, seeks $212 mln owed

* Bahrain detains Shi‘ite rights activist on arrival at airport (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
