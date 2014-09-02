FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 2
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks dip, euro stuck near one-year lows

* Oil prices dip on faltering demand but Libya chaos threatens output

* Gold steady, palladium near 13-1/2 yr high as Ukraine crisis eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms lift UAE; Saudi banks, petchems pull back

* Middle East Crude-Saudi likely to cut OSPs on weak demand

* Tunisian deputy survives assassination attempt

* Iran’s Zarif “quite optimistic” of Iran nuclear agreement

* UN to send team to investigate Islamic State crimes in Iraq

* Lebanon expects 1.5-2 pct GDP growth despite Syria crisis -cbank gov

* Libyan parliament reappoints PM as government loses grip on ministries

* Russia’s Gazprom Neft starts commercial oil production, shipments from Iraqi Badra field

TURKEY

* Turkey’s new govt programme signals little shift under Davutoglu

* Battle lines drawn in struggle for influence over Turkish judiciary

* Turkey’s August exports rise 5.2 pct to $11.07 bln

* Turkish foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy over spying report

* Turkey’s Arcelik to issue bonds worth maximum 500 million euro

* Dozens of Turkish police detained over “anti-government plot” - media

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates on hold, noting price risks

* Egypt pound steady on official and black markets

* Egypt’s El-Sewedy Electric posts 13 pct rise in Q2 net profit

* Egypt revises up July annual inflation to 11.04 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court jails 17 for seeking to fight in Iraq-SPA

* Saudi c.bank says may cap consumer lending, limits fees

* Saudi Ma‘aden, Alcoa start commercial ops at huge aluminium plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates executive says airline is not interested in Qantas investment

* Dubai bank ENBD eyes capital-boosting bond sale

* Emirates says prepared to order more A380s if revamped

* Sharjah to meet investors ahead of debut sukuk issue - official

* Dubai’s state property firm Meraas seeks up to $4 bln loan - sources

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait chairman says telco aims to list by year-end

QATAR

* Qatar telco Ooredoo’s Myanmar start-up focuses on pay-as-you-go

BAHRAIN

* Fitch: No Impact on Batelco’s Ratings From Sivasankaran Bankruptcy

* TABLE-Bahrain June bank lending falls for second month in row

OMAN

* Shareholders to submit rescue plans for Bulgaria’s Corpbank, says central bank

* Iran agrees on gas export volume with Oman - Fars

* Wipro says planning to expand presence in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
