FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 3
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, dollar on top of the heap

* Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears, strong dollar

* Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on real estate; Saudi, Dubai pull back

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman discount widens; OSPs eyed

* Islamic State issues video of beheading of U.S. hostage

* IMF board signs off on $553 mln loan for Yemen

* Moody’s says changes outlook on Morocco’s Ba1 rating to stable from negative

* Iran dramatically shifts Iraq policy to confront Islamic State

* Libya’s central bank warns warring sides to leave it out of conflict

* Syrian forces escalate assault on rebel-held Damascus district

* Algeria in talks to export crude to Venezuela-Algerian energy minister

* Conflict frequency will influence Israel’s longer-term credit rating - S&P

* Hamas popularity surges as Palestinian rivalry flares

* Record 4.1 million in Syria got food aid in August, U.N. says

* Indonesia launches US$1.5bn 10-year sukuk at yield of 4.35%

* Basel III deposit challenge looms over Islamic banks

* New screening service tackles sukuk compliance hurdles

* Islamic finance seeks to go green with environment-based products

TURKEY

* Weather, not interest rates, driving Turkish inflation - Babacan

* Fitch Rates Arcelik’s Upcoming Bonds ‘BB+(EXP)’

* Turkey’s Sisecam says unit’s talks with France’s Arc end with no offer

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment

* Attack on Egypt security convoy kills 11 in Sinai-security sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says it arrests 88 for preparing “terrorist” raids

* Saudi gas pipeline set alight briefly after shots fired at patrol

* Moody’s assigns Ba3 CFR to Dar Al Arkan; stable outlook

* FACTBOX-Saudi energy security a growing priority since 2006 raid

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alitalia, Etihad deal likely to be cleared by end of year-source

* UAE‘S ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $104.25/bbl

* Kazakhstan’s Al Hilal Islamic Bank eyes regional footprint

* Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender

KUWAIT

* Aston Martin CEO hire adds to Renault-Nissan exodus

BAHRAIN

* Mohammed El-Qaq joins Al Baraka as head of commercial banking (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.