MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 3

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, dollar on top of the heap
* Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears, strong dollar
* Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on real estate; Saudi, Dubai pull back
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman discount widens; OSPs eyed
* Islamic State issues video of beheading of U.S. hostage
* IMF board signs off on $553 mln loan for Yemen
* Moody’s says changes outlook on Morocco’s Ba1 rating to stable from negative
* Iran dramatically shifts Iraq policy to confront Islamic State
* Libya’s central bank warns warring sides to leave it out of conflict
* Syrian forces escalate assault on rebel-held Damascus district
* Algeria in talks to export crude to Venezuela-Algerian energy minister
* Conflict frequency will influence Israel’s longer-term credit rating - S&P
* Hamas popularity surges as Palestinian rivalry flares
* Record 4.1 million in Syria got food aid in August, U.N. says
* Indonesia launches US$1.5bn 10-year sukuk at yield of 4.35%
* Basel III deposit challenge looms over Islamic banks
* New screening service tackles sukuk compliance hurdles
* Islamic finance seeks to go green with environment-based products
* Weather, not interest rates, driving Turkish inflation - Babacan
* Fitch Rates Arcelik’s Upcoming Bonds ‘BB+(EXP)’
* Turkey’s Sisecam says unit’s talks with France’s Arc end with no offer
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment
* Attack on Egypt security convoy kills 11 in Sinai-security sources
* Saudi Arabia says it arrests 88 for preparing “terrorist” raids
* Saudi gas pipeline set alight briefly after shots fired at patrol
* Moody’s assigns Ba3 CFR to Dar Al Arkan; stable outlook
* FACTBOX-Saudi energy security a growing priority since 2006 raid
* Alitalia, Etihad deal likely to be cleared by end of year-source
* UAE‘S ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $104.25/bbl
* Kazakhstan’s Al Hilal Islamic Bank eyes regional footprint
* Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender
* Aston Martin CEO hire adds to Renault-Nissan exodus
* Mohammed El-Qaq joins Al Baraka as head of commercial banking (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)