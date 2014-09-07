FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 7
#Intel
September 7, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares rebound after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt, Qatar hit new highs, UAE markets retreat

* Oil falls as weak U.S. jobs data adds to demand worries

* Gold up as U.S. payrolls misses forecasts; Ukraine eyed

* Obama says key allies ready to join U.S. action in Iraq

* Strategy against Islamic State in hand, Obama now must make it work

* Iraq refiles case in U.S. court over disputed Kurdish crude

* Iraq cuts output targets in revised oil deals with BP, CNPC

* Syrian warplanes hit Islamic State-run bakery, training camp -monitor

* Iran fails to address nuclear bomb concerns - IAEA

EGYPT

* Egypt president says no magic bullet for power problems after major blackout

* Egypt charges ex-president Mursi with leaking state secrets to Qatar

* Islamic State guides Egyptian militants, expanding its influence

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis study building high-speed rail line between Riyadh and Dammam

* Saudi Arabia cushions labour reform with new hours, subsidies

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank buys 12.5 pct Ecobank stake for $200 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s TAQA may sell assets this year, hires advisers - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain postpones trial of prominent human rights activist

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in Indian refinery, offers crude supply -sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

