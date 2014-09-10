MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 10

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed rate outlook shift buoys dollar, hurts shares
* Brent oil falls below $100 to 17-month low as supply weighs
* Gold slips to trade near 3-month low on rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar’s GIS lifts market to new record, others consolidate
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain to get vote of confidence with first 30-year bond issue
* Hong Kong opens books on first Islamic bond
* Fiji says 45 peacekeepers held by Syrian rebels to be released soon
* Iran says IAEA nuclear inquiry not stalled, will address concerns
* France to host conference on Iraq security crisis on Sept. 15
* South Africa wants to resume Iran oil imports in three months
* Oil output at Libya’s al-Waha feeding Es Sider port rises to 114,000 bpd
* New Iraq oil minister faces security challenge, Kurdish dispute
* Growth of Islamic insurance sector rebounding, study finds
* In ‘shocking’ move, U.S. drops Turkish steel rebar duties
* Turkish lira drops to 5-month low on suggestion of early U.S. rate hike
* Turkey snubs possible energy deals with Israel after Gaza offensive
* Elevator accident prompts review of Turkish work safety rules
* Turkey tightens Internet controls, weeks into new government
* New Issue-Arcelik prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond
* Erdogan battles “Assassins” in power struggle over Turkish courts
* China says Turkey will decide in its “own interests” on missile system
* Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference Oct 12
* Egypt court sentences Brotherhood leader, cleric to 20 years in jail
* Egypt’s FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender - trade
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills borrows 2.4 bln pounds
* Egypt puts back first LNG import terminal start to December
* Saudi’s Algosaibi says creditors’ steering committee formed
* Foster Wheeler says awarded contract in Saudi Arabia; terms not disclosed
* Olympics-IOC meets Saudi Olympic chief, discuss women in Games
* Saudi Arabia hosts talks with US, regional allies on Thursday
* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical seeks shareholder nod for sukuk
* Saudi Arabia keeps Oct crude supply steady to Asia
* UAE’s Dana Gas gets $100 mln financing for gas field development
* ADCB launches $600 mln, 5-year bond; pricing tightened
* Sharjah sets initial sukuk price guidance at 120 bps area over M/S
* Emirates NBD sets initial price thoughts on Tier 1 perpetual bond
* Five accused of trying to build a bomb in UAE - papers
* Soccer-Qatar confident of being exonerated in Garcia report
* TABLE-Qatar Aug inflation rises to 3.8 pct y/y, highest since 2008
* Kuwait shuts crude unit at Mina Ahmadi in planned maintenance
* Kuwait says plans for refinery capacity boost on track, extends tenders
* Kuwait’s Global Investment House seeks to relist in Kuwait -CEO
* Kuwait woos foreign investors by suspending offset scheme
* Bahrain revises price guidance for 30-yr bond; books around $2.5 bln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)