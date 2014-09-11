MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 11

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tread cautiously after Obama speech
* Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month low
* Gold near 3-mth low on dollar strength, rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on Emaar Malls IPO, most markets slip
* Obama orders U.S. airstrikes in Syria against Islamic State
* Kerry calls new Baghdad government “heart” of fight against Islamic State
* Hong Kong wins tight pricing on inaugural $1 bln sukuk
* Putin, Iran’s Rouhani to discuss trade, economic ties
* Yemen patches crude pipeline sabotaged by tribesmen, pumping resumes
* Libyan oil production to rise to 1 mln bpd in October - Prime Minister
* Watchdog says has evidence of chlorine attacks in Syria
* Israel defence budget to rise, deficit to stay under control -PM
* U.S. says still advocating for Raytheon in Turkish missile tender
* Slower Turkish growth threatens 2014 target, pressures central bank
* Dozens join hunger strike for release of Egypt political prisoners
* Egypt’s FIHC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tender -trade
* Egypt signs Sahara oil exploration deals with US firm
* Egypt consumer inflation picks up to 11.5 pct in August
* Majority owner of Egypt’s Juhayna sells 1.2 pct of firm
* Pioneers to buy Arab Dairy in $35 mln deal-CEO
* Saudi Arabia agrees to host training of moderate Syria rebels
* Obama calls Saudi king ahead of speech on Islamic State
* Saudi reports oil cutback as OPEC again cuts demand view
* Saudi shipper Bahri names Omar as CEO
* Worst time for Saudi Arabia’s giant new oil refinery: Russell
* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo Chemical invite banks to back JV plant expansion
* Saudi Arabia’s clerics condemn IS but preach intolerance
* Dubai World offers collateral, early cash to extend $25 bln debt deal
* Sharjah draws massive demand for debut $750 mln sukuk issue
* Emirates NBD $500 mln perpetual bond launched at 6.375 pct
* Guggenheim Partners sets up Mideast advisory, asset management JV
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA says CFO Kersley resigns
* TABLE-Qatar July credit growth lowest since at least 2006
* Qatar to launch venture share market early next year -exchange
* Kuwait OPEC governor expects oil to return to, hold $100 level
* Kuwait Energy, Dragon Oil find oil in Iraq
* New Issue-Kingdom of Bahrain prices $1.25 bln 2044 bond
* Oman fund says working with Bulgaria to solve Corpbank problems
* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth eases from 17-mth high, M2 up
* TABLE-Oman July inflation falls to 5-mth low of 0.6 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)