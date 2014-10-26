MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 26

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares post best week since mid-2013 after earnings boost

* Brent oil ends week flat, pausing rout, as U.S. contango looms

* Gold posts weekly loss on dollar rise, strong U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong results, steady Europe buoy most markets

* Lebanon army fights gunmen in Tripoli, six soldiers killed

* Iraqi security forces and Kurds gain ground against Islamic State

* Tunisians vote for new parliament, hope for full democracy

* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs

* Gulf states need to reform spending as oil price slips -Kuwait

EGYPT

* Egypt considering $1.5 bln foreign bond as it repairs economy-finance minister

* Attacks in Egypt’s Sinai kill 33 security personnel

* Egypt eyes legal restrictions, military measures after Sinai attacks

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Shi‘ites fear they are at mercy of region’s tumult

* Saudi Arabia supplies less oil in September despite output rise

* Saudi Arabia warns women not to join protest against ban on driving

* Saudi’s Savola to pay 0.75 riyal/shr dividend for third quarter

* Ma‘aden Q3 net profit falls 66 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi’s SABIC, Shell shelve petchem plant expansion in Jubail

* Builder Khodari may double capex to handle big Saudi projects

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Tabreed’s Q3 profit rises 28 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Alafco to spend $600 mln buying aircraft over two years