MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 27

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as upbeat earnings, data, sharpen risk appetite

* Brent drops below $86 after Goldman cuts price forecasts

* Gold struggles as stronger equities hurt safe-haven appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets recover further, Saudi up despite SABIC’s Q3 miss

* As oil price slides, Gulf’s private business may benefit

* Goldman cuts WTI, Brent forecast by $15 for 2015

* Ten civilians killed as Yemeni Houthis advance into Qaeda stronghold

* Syrian Kurds repulse Islamic State attack on border gate

* Fighting shakes Lebanon’s north as army battles Islamists for third day

* Tunisians elect new parliament to consolidate young democracy

* More heavy fighting in Libya’s Benghazi, death toll rises to 130

* After victory in key Iraqi town, time for revenge

* Iraqi forces seize four villages after victory near Baghdad

* Jordan warns settlements may “imperil” treaty with Israel

* Iran frees leading human rights campaigner after short detention

* Jordan’s Housing Bank nine-month profit up 14.5 pct

* Europe’s bank test celebrations mask mounting challenges

EGYPT

* Vodafone Egypt negotiating $560 million credit line

* Egypt, after Sinai attacks, postpones talks on Gaza’s future

* Egyptian court jails 23 activists for violating protest law

* Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood condemns Sinai attacks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity Q3 net profit drops, misses analyst forecast

* Saudi SABIC‘S CEO says oil price decline is temporary

* Saudi SABIC Q3 profit falls 4.5 pct, misses estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says technical, not political, reasons behind oilfield closure

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat 9-mth net profit rises 25 pct -newspaper