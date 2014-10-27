MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 27

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as upbeat earnings, data, sharpen risk appetite
* Brent drops below $86 after Goldman cuts price forecasts
* Gold struggles as stronger equities hurt safe-haven appeal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets recover further, Saudi up despite SABIC’s Q3 miss
* As oil price slides, Gulf’s private business may benefit
* Goldman cuts WTI, Brent forecast by $15 for 2015
* Ten civilians killed as Yemeni Houthis advance into Qaeda stronghold
* Syrian Kurds repulse Islamic State attack on border gate
* Fighting shakes Lebanon’s north as army battles Islamists for third day
* Tunisians elect new parliament to consolidate young democracy
* More heavy fighting in Libya’s Benghazi, death toll rises to 130
* After victory in key Iraqi town, time for revenge
* Iraqi forces seize four villages after victory near Baghdad
* Jordan warns settlements may “imperil” treaty with Israel
* Iran frees leading human rights campaigner after short detention
* Jordan’s Housing Bank nine-month profit up 14.5 pct
* Europe’s bank test celebrations mask mounting challenges
* Vodafone Egypt negotiating $560 million credit line
* Egypt, after Sinai attacks, postpones talks on Gaza’s future
* Egyptian court jails 23 activists for violating protest law
* Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood condemns Sinai attacks
* Saudi Electricity Q3 net profit drops, misses analyst forecast
* Saudi SABIC‘S CEO says oil price decline is temporary
* Saudi SABIC Q3 profit falls 4.5 pct, misses estimates
* Kuwait says technical, not political, reasons behind oilfield closure
* Qatar’s Nakilat 9-mth net profit rises 25 pct -newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)