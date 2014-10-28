MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 28

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar tread cautiously ahead of Fed meeting
* Brent falls towards $85 amid supply glut, lower price forecasts
* Iran says OPEC meeting unlikely to lower output ceiling
* Gold recovers from 2-week low, all eyes on Fed meet
* Suicide bomber kills 27 militiamen south of Iraqi capital
* Guns fall silent in Lebanon’s Tripoli as army moves in
* Syria says supplying military aid to Kurds to fight Islamic State
* Suicide bomber in Yemen kills 20 Houthi fighters
* Egypt must target neediest in food subsidy reforms -WFP
* Egypt court detains rights activists at start of retrial
* Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat third-quarter profit
* Saudi Arabia jails three lawyers for tweets criticising judiciary
* Dubai Airport passenger traffic up 9.9 pct y/y in September
* First Gulf Bank beats estimates with 20 pct profit jump
* Dubai developer Emaar welcomes talk of property market slowdown
* Dubai Financial Market Q3 profit rises 85 pct
* Dubai courier Aramex Q3 profit rises 16 pct
* Mashreq Q3 profit boosted by higher interest income
* Profit growth slows at Ooredoo
* Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 14.8 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)