MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 28

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar tread cautiously ahead of Fed meeting

* Brent falls towards $85 amid supply glut, lower price forecasts

* Iran says OPEC meeting unlikely to lower output ceiling

* Gold recovers from 2-week low, all eyes on Fed meet

* Suicide bomber kills 27 militiamen south of Iraqi capital

* Guns fall silent in Lebanon’s Tripoli as army moves in

* Syria says supplying military aid to Kurds to fight Islamic State

* Suicide bomber in Yemen kills 20 Houthi fighters

EGYPT

* Egypt must target neediest in food subsidy reforms -WFP

* Egypt court detains rights activists at start of retrial

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat third-quarter profit

* Saudi Arabia jails three lawyers for tweets criticising judiciary

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Airport passenger traffic up 9.9 pct y/y in September

* First Gulf Bank beats estimates with 20 pct profit jump

* Dubai developer Emaar welcomes talk of property market slowdown

* Dubai Financial Market Q3 profit rises 85 pct

* Dubai courier Aramex Q3 profit rises 16 pct

* Mashreq Q3 profit boosted by higher interest income

QATAR

* Profit growth slows at Ooredoo

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 14.8 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)