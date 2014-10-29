MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on earnings optimism, dovish Fed

* Brent steady above $86 as market awaits Fed statement

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets diverge on mixed results; Qatar, Egypt outperform

* Gold holds near $1,230, Fed eyed

* Jordan sees 4 pct growth in 2015 on buoyant exports -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi riyal market calms after jolt due to capital outflow

* Telco Zain Saudi Q3 net loss narrows, meets estimates

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan Q3 profit tumbles as costs rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NBAD sees high single-digit loan growth as Q3 profits jump

* Abu Dhabi September inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Jaber Group wins $700 mln building contract

* Dubai’s DIFC to meet investors for dollar sukuk issue; picks 4 banks

* Dubai’s DP World Q3 gross volumes rise 9 pct

* UAE telecom firm du posts 18 pct rise in Q3 profit

* Dubai Investments plans investments in education, healthcare

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate 9-mth net profit rises 44 pct

* Qatar emir to face questions on militant funding on UK state visit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait emir says oil price fall shows need to diversify economy

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini opposition group suspended for three months

OMAN

* Oman Islamic banking hits 4.4 pct of assets, may double by 2018 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)