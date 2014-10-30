MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks fall, dollar surges on Fed’s optimism

* Brent drops below $87 as Fed optimism lifts dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai, Saudi bourses pull back after outperforming region

* Gold near 3-week low after Fed optimism over US economy

* Iraqi forces advance in new bid to end Baiji refinery siege

* INTERVIEW-Palestinian telecoms company unbowed by Gaza war

* London’s Battersea secures 467 mln pound Islamic financing

* OPEC’s Badri sees little output change in 2015, says don’t panic on oil drop

* Tunisia’s secular party wins 85 seats in parliament, Islamist party 69

SAUDI ARABIA

* Major new Saudi-Sinopec refinery to export in Dec-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q3 profit rises despite revenue drop

* UAE telco Etisalat Q3 net profit rises on domestic income, Morocco buy

* Abu Dhabi financial zone hires regulatory chief from Singapore

* Etihad, Alitalia offer concessions in bid for EU approval for stake deal

* UAE’s Amanat Holdings says IPO fully covered within first week

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 net profit jumps 79 pct

* Qatari Sept trade surplus falls 19.9 pct yr/yr to $7.2 bln

BAHRAIN

* Batelco Q3 net profit rises 40 pct

OMAN

* Bank Muscat’s Islamic unit plans maiden sukuk in Q1 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)