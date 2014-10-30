MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks fall, dollar surges on Fed’s optimism
* Brent drops below $87 as Fed optimism lifts dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai, Saudi bourses pull back after outperforming region
* Gold near 3-week low after Fed optimism over US economy
* Iraqi forces advance in new bid to end Baiji refinery siege
* INTERVIEW-Palestinian telecoms company unbowed by Gaza war
* London’s Battersea secures 467 mln pound Islamic financing
* OPEC’s Badri sees little output change in 2015, says don’t panic on oil drop
* Tunisia’s secular party wins 85 seats in parliament, Islamist party 69
* Major new Saudi-Sinopec refinery to export in Dec-sources
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q3 profit rises despite revenue drop
* UAE telco Etisalat Q3 net profit rises on domestic income, Morocco buy
* Abu Dhabi financial zone hires regulatory chief from Singapore
* Etihad, Alitalia offer concessions in bid for EU approval for stake deal
* UAE’s Amanat Holdings says IPO fully covered within first week
* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 net profit jumps 79 pct
* Qatari Sept trade surplus falls 19.9 pct yr/yr to $7.2 bln
* Batelco Q3 net profit rises 40 pct
* Bank Muscat’s Islamic unit plans maiden sukuk in Q1 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)