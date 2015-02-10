MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 10

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips amid Greek exit worries, dollar flags

* Brent crude rally ends as IEA forecasts continued U.S. output growth

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains as Greece fears hit equities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil steadies

* G20 pledges decisive monetary, fiscal action if needed - draft text

* S&P cuts ratings on Middle Eastern oil producing countries

* Netanyahu considering changes to Congress speech after criticism

* Obama readying request to use force against Islamic State

* EU threatens sanctions against “spoilers” of Libyan peace talks

* India central bank tightens compliance after suspected Iran export scam

* G20 plan for investment targets runs into stiff opposition

* OPEC says oil’s drop hitting other producers faster than thought

* Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rises to 8 percent

* Iraqi commander denies paramilitary groups involved in killings

* Israeli parties hunt “caviar vote” before March election

* Pakistan issues sukuk rules as corporate issuance revives

* Facing sanctions, Russian banks look to build Islamic finance know-how

EGYPT

* Soccer-Egypt to compensate families of dead fans

* France optimistic of Rafale fighter jet deal with Egypt

* Moody‘s: Lower oil prices will support Egypt’s fiscal consolidation efforts

* Egypt’s Sisi reassures Gulf leaders after alleged derisive audio leaks

* Egyptian pound steady for fifth straight sale, also on black market

* Egypt’s SODIC says plans about 2.3 bln Egyptian pounds in investments in 2015

* Egyptian rice exporters say tariff is too high

SAUDI ARABIA

* S-Oil sells $1 bln diesel, naphtha to Saudi Aramco’s trading arm

* Saudi central bank chief calls for energy subsidy reform

* Saudi Mobily’s acting CEO says to stay at least until March-end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Diamond prices firm as Dubai banks fill funding gap - Gem Diamonds

* U.S. welcomes UAE decision to base fighter jets in Jordan

* Dubai’s GEMS Education eyes southeast Asian markets in 2015

* UAE December central bank foreign assets

* ADNOC set to decide on revised concession bids from BP, Shell -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Ahmadi starts overhaul for more than one month - KNPC

* TABLE-Kuwait December bank lending growth eases to 5.0 pct y/y

OMAN

* S&P revises Oman sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is A-

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q4 net profit rises 29 pct, misses forecasts

* Qatar National Bank mandates banks to arrange $3 bln loan

* Qatar’s QIIB seeks approval for up to 3 bln riyal Tier 1 sukuk issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain confirms suspension of Saudi-owned news channel

* Aluminium Bahrain posts 153 pct Q4 profit leap but cuts dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)