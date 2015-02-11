MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, currencies count down to Greek meetings

* U.S. crude up on less than expected U.S. crude stock build

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors eye Greek debt crisis

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back slightly on debt rating cuts, oil

* MIDEAST DEBT-Confident Gulf bond market shrugs off S&P downgrades

* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens, Iran lowers OSP

* U.S. airlines disclose details of bookings lost to Gulf carriers

* American hostage Mueller’s family, U.S. government say she is dead

* United States closes its embassy in conflict-hit Yemen

* Aid agencies see many more migrant deaths in Mediterranean

* Finance chiefs vow action to bolster growth at G20 meet, Greece weighs

* Putin’s oil tsar slams OPEC and U.S., launches broadside at price crash

* Deutsche Boerse faces renewed U.S. battle over Iran dealings

* Libya could exhaust wheat reserves in 2-3 months without new supplies

* Syrian government launches offensive against rebels in south

* Algeria LNG shipments from Arzew port resume - port source

* Turkey’s lira weakens to record low of 2.5 against dollar

* Iran fuel oil revenue up 30 pct despite sanctions -Shana

* Credit ratings moves hit Gulf stock markets, Kazakh bonds

* Syria gets information on U.S.-led air strikes via Iraq-Assad

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB bank Q4 net profit up 36 percent year-on-year

* Local investment in Egypt rises 1.3 pct y/y in Q1 -state media

* Russian firms could take part in Egypt’s grain silo plan - minister

* Russia’s Putin, Egypt’s Sisi say committed to fighting terrorism

* French Rafale fighter jet sale to Egypt “imminent” -source

* Egypt’s core inflation falls to 7.06 pct in January -central bank

* Vodafone Egypt spending $1.25 billion on network upgrade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank predicts stable inflation in Q1

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Rights group says workers still abused at Abu Dhabi Louvre project

* Dubai’s Emirates says to hire more than 11,000 staff

* UAE says its jets resume airstrikes against Islamic State

* UAE telcom company du sees competition in fixed-line services within months

* Dubai’s Jumeirah Group says to almost double hotel portfolio by 2018

* Dubai Holding has no plans to float firm or its units -CEO

* Dubai airports cargo volume jumps 18 pct in 2014

* UAE’s ADNOC sign $500 mln technical agreement with Oxy

* Abu Dhabi gas firms award $1.6 bln expansion contracts

* Orders over A$175 mln for 7-year Emirates NBD kangaroo bond

BAHRAIN

* 22:11:28 RTRS - Bahrain bought about 25,000 tonnes wheat from Australia- trade (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)