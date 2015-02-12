MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 12

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro fall as Greek uncertainty saps confidence
* Brent holds near $55 after big fall on record U.S. crude stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from 5-wk low as Greek debt drama unfolds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil retreats
* Jordan Petroleum seeks 4 million bbls gasoil for March-June
* Obama asks Congress to authorize U.S. war on Islamic State
* Thousands protest against Houthi rule in Yemen after embassies close
* Libyan factions hold U.N.-backed peace talks
* Jordan’s inflation rate eases to 1.2 pct in Jan
* Bank Asya investors go to Turkish court in bid to regain control
* Iran’s Rouhani says goal of nuclear negotiations is “win-win” outcome
* Emaar Misr seeks Egypt bourse listing at half planned value
* IMF says Egypt’s reforms starting to spur turnaround in economy
* Egypt to issue landline licences to mobile firms in weeks
* Egypt court orders retrial of 36 sentenced Brotherhood members-sources
* Egypt negotiating exemption from Russia wheat export tax
* Egyptian Steel plans two new factories, sees strong demand
* Egyptian pound steady for sixth straight dollar sale
* Egypt PM sees GDP growth accelerating to 4 pct in current year
* Saudi Arabia to keep March crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi oil minister discusses OPEC with Russian, Algerian officials
* Shuaa Capital unit eyes Saudi leasing market with new licence
* Dubai’s ENBD raises A$450 mln via longest kangaroo bond from Middle East
* UAE’s Tabreed says reappoints Steve Ridlington as CFO
* TRLPC-Qatar National Bank to pay 60 bps margin for $3 bln loan
* TABLE-Qatar December trade surplus shrinks 32.8 pct y/y
* Bahrain puts off rights activist’s appeal hearing to March 4
* Investcorp acquires majority stake in Turkish mobile tracking firm
* Rocket Internet buys Kuwait food delivery service Talabat
* Kuwait oil minister says oil may reach $60 by year-end - al-Rai newspaper
* Kuwait lowers March crude OSP to Asia by $0.80/bbl
* Oman’s United Finance to consider merger approach from Bank Nizwa (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)