MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Shares rise on German growth, Greece optimism; oil rises

* Oil tops $60 for first time in 2015; oversupply persists

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Second-tier stocks boost Saudi, other markets narrowly mixed

* Gold pares gains as dollar steadies, on track for weekly loss

* Iraq’s Sunni blocs halt parliament activities after sheikh’s killing

* Iraqi army repels attack on base hosting U.S. Marines, officials say

* Islamic State targeted in 13 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria -joint task force

* Battle lines emerge in US Congress over Obama Islamic State war plan

* Clashes between Shi‘ite Houthis and Sunnis in Yemen leave 26 dead

* Lebanon’s Hariri: talking to Hezbollah necessary to ease tensions

* Saudi Arabia, West evacuate embassy staff from Yemen due to security fears

EGYPT

* Six wounded in bomb attack on police station in Egypt’s Sinai

* Egypt frees two Al Jazeera journalists on bail

* Egypt to issue $1 billion, 1-year, dollar T-bill - central bank

* Egyptian pound steady for seventh straight dollar sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King appoints SABIC CEO to defence industries post

* Saudi builder Khodari gets $170 mln contract from Ma‘aden unit

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical to shut production for maintenance

* Saudi Jan inflation falls to 2.2 pct, lowest since at least 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Emirates closes Yemen embassy

* Total CEO hails Abu Dhabi concession as “blockbuster”

* Dubai’s Meraas eyes $234 mln loan for Ferris wheel scheme - sources

QATAR

* Soccer-Clear bias against Qatar, says World Cup committee chief

* Ooredoo seeks $500 mln Islamic loan-bankers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait resumes oil exports after weather improves (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)