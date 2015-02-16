MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

(Removes extraneous words from headline)

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Greece uncertainty lingers

* Oil prices steady as Japan emerges from recession

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on earnings, stronger oil

* PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar

* U.N. council demands Houthis withdraw, end Yemen violence

* Gulf states continue dialogue on value-added tax -UAE official

* Yemen’s last Jews eye exodus after Islamist militia takeover

* Jordan jails senior Brotherhood official for criticising UAE

* Iraqi army, militia repel Islamic State attack on dam north of Baghdad -sources

* Scores dead in intensified fighting in southern Syria -monitor

* Libya’s El Sarir oil pipeline remains halted after sabotage -official

EGYPT

* Sisi warns of response after Islamic State kills 21 Egyptians in Libya

* Egypt’s GASC receives bids for tender in Egyptian pounds

* Lactalis subsidiary tops rival bid for Egypt’s Arab Dairy

* Egypt lines up $6.8 bln of Kuwaiti investment for energy projects

* Egyptian court puts ousted president Mursi on trial over Qatar link

* Egyptian pound steady for eighth straight dollar sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC says appoints Yousef al-Benyan as acting CEO

* Saudi Arabia condemns attacks in Copenhagen and North Carolina

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties lifts quarterly profit by 14 pct

* Dubai World’s debt restructuring gets 100 pct creditor backing

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties says development head departs

* UAE’s Commercial Bank International names Robinson as CEO

* Dubai’s National Petroleum Services signs $200 mln financing - statement

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q4 profit falls 70 percent

* Air Arabia blames fuel hedging as Q4 profit falls 30 pct

OMAN

* Oman antimony project secures $40 mln loan

* Omantel Q4 net profit falls 11 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sends warplanes to Jordan to fight Islamic State

* Bahrain confirms six-month sentence for opposition official -lawyer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)