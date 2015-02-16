MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

(Removes extraneous words from headline)
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Greece uncertainty lingers
* Oil prices steady as Japan emerges from recession
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on earnings, stronger oil
* PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak U.S. data, softer dollar
* U.N. council demands Houthis withdraw, end Yemen violence
* Gulf states continue dialogue on value-added tax -UAE official
* Yemen’s last Jews eye exodus after Islamist militia takeover
* Jordan jails senior Brotherhood official for criticising UAE
* Iraqi army, militia repel Islamic State attack on dam north of Baghdad -sources
* Scores dead in intensified fighting in southern Syria -monitor
* Libya’s El Sarir oil pipeline remains halted after sabotage -official
* Sisi warns of response after Islamic State kills 21 Egyptians in Libya
* Egypt’s GASC receives bids for tender in Egyptian pounds
* Lactalis subsidiary tops rival bid for Egypt’s Arab Dairy
* Egypt lines up $6.8 bln of Kuwaiti investment for energy projects
* Egyptian court puts ousted president Mursi on trial over Qatar link
* Egyptian pound steady for eighth straight dollar sale
* Saudi SABIC says appoints Yousef al-Benyan as acting CEO
* Saudi Arabia condemns attacks in Copenhagen and North Carolina
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties lifts quarterly profit by 14 pct
* Dubai World’s debt restructuring gets 100 pct creditor backing
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties says development head departs
* UAE’s Commercial Bank International names Robinson as CEO
* Dubai’s National Petroleum Services signs $200 mln financing - statement
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q4 profit falls 70 percent
* Air Arabia blames fuel hedging as Q4 profit falls 30 pct
* Oman antimony project secures $40 mln loan
* Omantel Q4 net profit falls 11 pct
* Bahrain sends warplanes to Jordan to fight Islamic State
* Bahrain confirms six-month sentence for opposition official -lawyer