MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro in retreat as Greek debt talks break down
* Oil prices rise further but analysts expect downward correction
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat on oil, Q4 results and dividends
* PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks break down
* Russian researchers expose breakthrough U.S. spying program
* Morocco suspends Libya flights, closes airspace to Libyan planes
* Emerging fund managers stuck in buy-and-hold as trading shrivels
* Forces loyal to president seize parts of Yemen’s economic hub
* Illiquidity could derail Iraq’s oil export deal with Kurdistan
* Iran denies that Khamenei replied to Obama letter on Islamic State
* Orascom to split construction, fertiliser units for separate listings
* Libya prime minister calls for international strikes on Islamists
* Violence against women is Turkey’s “bleeding wound” - Erdogan
* Turkey says to issue 1.8 bln lira-denominated sukuk on Feb 18
* Turkey to keep cautious fiscal policy stance - finance minister
* Turkish January budget surplus 3.8 bln lira - Finance Ministry
* Turkish November unemployment rate rises to 10.7 percent
* Egypt bombs Islamic State targets in Libya after 21 Egyptians beheaded
* Egypt signs 5.2 bln-euro deal for French jets, ships and missiles
* Etisalat’s Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan
* Egypt issues $1.12 bln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.23 pct
* Egypt and Cyprus aim for gas import deal in 6 months-statement
* Egyptian pound steady officially, strengthens on black market
* Egypt’s Qalaa says seeking to raise $300 mln through divestments
* Egypt’s Juhayna posts 48 pct net profit fall as costs rise
* UAE says its jets target oil refineries under IS control
* UAE banks’ profit growth to dip on weaker economy, asset quality -S&P
* UAE says stands by Egypt in campaign against militants in Libya
* Abu Dhabi’s NMC Health signs $825 mln loan
* Kuwait to boost drilling rigs, crude capacity despite low oil price-KOC
* Kuwait oil minister sees price rally continuing
* Cost cuts help Bahrain’s Batelco maintain profit trend
* Al Baraka Bank plans subordinated sukuk in Jordan
* Omantel says board proposes paying cash dividend of 75 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)