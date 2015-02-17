MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro in retreat as Greek debt talks break down

* Oil prices rise further but analysts expect downward correction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat on oil, Q4 results and dividends

* PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks break down

* Russian researchers expose breakthrough U.S. spying program

* Morocco suspends Libya flights, closes airspace to Libyan planes

* Emerging fund managers stuck in buy-and-hold as trading shrivels

* Forces loyal to president seize parts of Yemen’s economic hub

* Illiquidity could derail Iraq’s oil export deal with Kurdistan

* Iran denies that Khamenei replied to Obama letter on Islamic State

* Orascom to split construction, fertiliser units for separate listings

* Libya prime minister calls for international strikes on Islamists

TURKEY

* Violence against women is Turkey’s “bleeding wound” - Erdogan

* Turkey says to issue 1.8 bln lira-denominated sukuk on Feb 18

* Turkey to keep cautious fiscal policy stance - finance minister

* Turkish January budget surplus 3.8 bln lira - Finance Ministry

* Turkish November unemployment rate rises to 10.7 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt bombs Islamic State targets in Libya after 21 Egyptians beheaded

* Egypt signs 5.2 bln-euro deal for French jets, ships and missiles

* Etisalat’s Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan

* Egypt issues $1.12 bln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.23 pct

* Egypt and Cyprus aim for gas import deal in 6 months-statement

* Egyptian pound steady officially, strengthens on black market

* Egypt’s Qalaa says seeking to raise $300 mln through divestments

* Egypt’s Juhayna posts 48 pct net profit fall as costs rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says its jets target oil refineries under IS control

* UAE banks’ profit growth to dip on weaker economy, asset quality -S&P

* UAE says stands by Egypt in campaign against militants in Libya

* Abu Dhabi’s NMC Health signs $825 mln loan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to boost drilling rigs, crude capacity despite low oil price-KOC

* Kuwait oil minister sees price rally continuing

BAHRAIN

* Cost cuts help Bahrain’s Batelco maintain profit trend

* Al Baraka Bank plans subordinated sukuk in Jordan

OMAN

* Omantel says board proposes paying cash dividend of 75 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)