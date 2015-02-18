MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tracks Wall Street higher, dollar stands tall
* Oil prices dip after strong rally earlier this week
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Egypt extends loss
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-wk low as equities recover on hopes of Greek deal
* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai slip from peaks as demand cools
* U.S., Turkey soon to sign Syrian opposition train-and-equip deal
* Syria willing to suspend Aleppo air strikes for six weeks -U.N.
* Iraq tells United Nations that Islamic State committed genocide
* Russia’s Lukoil plans to double production in Iraq to 100,000 tonnes a day in 3 years - Ifax
* Morocco to create sharia board to oversee Islamic finance - decree
* Mainstream, Actis launch $1.9 bln Africa renewable power plan
* Turkey’s Davutoglu says Kurdish peace process at critical stage
* Libyan oil exports all but shut off as violence spreads
* Regional airlines merge as Somali airspace draws competition
* Egypt’s Sisi calls for Libya coalition under U.N. mandate
* Libya airport, airline says Egypt closes airspace
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks U.S. wheat for April 10-20 delivery
* Deposed Egyptian president Mursi to face military court
* Half projects in Egypt March investment conference to be in energy sector
* Ezz Steel posts Q3 loss of 285 mln Egyptian pounds
* Noble Energy to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes
* New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices $750 mln 2020 bond
* Dubai’s DEWA posts 2014 profit rise, to repay $1 bln bond in April
* France in ‘final stage’ of talks to sell Rafale jets to Qatar
* Bahrain launches criminal investigation against main opposition group
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar working with two advisers on capital plans - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)