MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tracks Wall Street higher, dollar stands tall

* Oil prices dip after strong rally earlier this week

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Egypt extends loss

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-wk low as equities recover on hopes of Greek deal

* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai slip from peaks as demand cools

* U.S., Turkey soon to sign Syrian opposition train-and-equip deal

* Syria willing to suspend Aleppo air strikes for six weeks -U.N.

* Iraq tells United Nations that Islamic State committed genocide

* Russia’s Lukoil plans to double production in Iraq to 100,000 tonnes a day in 3 years - Ifax

* Morocco to create sharia board to oversee Islamic finance - decree

* Mainstream, Actis launch $1.9 bln Africa renewable power plan

* Turkey’s Davutoglu says Kurdish peace process at critical stage

* Libyan oil exports all but shut off as violence spreads

* Regional airlines merge as Somali airspace draws competition

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi calls for Libya coalition under U.N. mandate

* Libya airport, airline says Egypt closes airspace

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks U.S. wheat for April 10-20 delivery

* Deposed Egyptian president Mursi to face military court

* Half projects in Egypt March investment conference to be in energy sector

* Ezz Steel posts Q3 loss of 285 mln Egyptian pounds

* Noble Energy to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices $750 mln 2020 bond

* Dubai’s DEWA posts 2014 profit rise, to repay $1 bln bond in April

QATAR

* France in ‘final stage’ of talks to sell Rafale jets to Qatar

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches criminal investigation against main opposition group

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar working with two advisers on capital plans - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)