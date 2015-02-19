MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 15-yr peak; yields drop on Fed view
* U.S. crude prices fall sharply as inventory grows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil falls; Egypt rebounds
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike
* Middle East Crude-Trade slows before Lunar New Year
* U.S. accuses Israel of inaccurate leaks on Iran nuclear talks
* Libya, Egypt ask U.N. to lift arms embargo to fight Islamic State
* Battle lines drawn for a civil war in Yemen
* Turkish Treasury borrows around 1.8 bln lira in 2017 sukuk
* Lafarge takes charge for Syria, Iraq assets
* Wheat tumbles 2 pct after Egypt cancels U.S. tender
* Egypt bourse approves CIB $300 million capital increase
* Egyptian pound steady at both official and black market exchange rates
* Noble to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes -ministry
* Egypt’s Qalaa considers sale of food businesses, sees 2015 profit
* Saudi Arabia’s oil output rising, at about 10 million bpd -PIRA
* U.S. to get first diesel cargo from Saudi Yasref refinery
* Saudi Aramco seeks $10 bln loan from banks - sources
* S&P revises outlook on four Saudi Arabian banks
* Saudi crude oil exports drop to 6.934 mln bpd in December
* Dubai bank ENBD forecasts 5-7 pct loan growth in 2015 - CEO
* Malaysia’s MSM scraps pact with Dubai’s Al Khaleej to build sugar refinery
* Moody’s affirms Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s A1 deposit ratings; raises BCA to baa3 from ba1
* Kinki Sharyo making final arrangements for Qatar order
* Mitsubishi Corp and Tokyo Electric Power won negotiating rights for multibillion dollar project in Qatar - Nikkei
* Qatargas, Pakistan close to 15-year LNG supply deal -sources
* Alara Resources announces MOU with Mawarid Mining
* Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)