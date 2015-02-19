MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 15-yr peak; yields drop on Fed view

* U.S. crude prices fall sharply as inventory grows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil falls; Egypt rebounds

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike

* Middle East Crude-Trade slows before Lunar New Year

* U.S. accuses Israel of inaccurate leaks on Iran nuclear talks

* Libya, Egypt ask U.N. to lift arms embargo to fight Islamic State

* Battle lines drawn for a civil war in Yemen

* Turkish Treasury borrows around 1.8 bln lira in 2017 sukuk

* Lafarge takes charge for Syria, Iraq assets

EGYPT

* Wheat tumbles 2 pct after Egypt cancels U.S. tender

* Egypt bourse approves CIB $300 million capital increase

* Egyptian pound steady at both official and black market exchange rates

* Noble to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes -ministry

* Egypt’s Qalaa considers sale of food businesses, sees 2015 profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s oil output rising, at about 10 million bpd -PIRA

* U.S. to get first diesel cargo from Saudi Yasref refinery

* Saudi Aramco seeks $10 bln loan from banks - sources

* S&P revises outlook on four Saudi Arabian banks

* Saudi crude oil exports drop to 6.934 mln bpd in December

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai bank ENBD forecasts 5-7 pct loan growth in 2015 - CEO

* Malaysia’s MSM scraps pact with Dubai’s Al Khaleej to build sugar refinery

* Moody’s affirms Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s A1 deposit ratings; raises BCA to baa3 from ba1

QATAR

* Kinki Sharyo making final arrangements for Qatar order

* Mitsubishi Corp and Tokyo Electric Power won negotiating rights for multibillion dollar project in Qatar - Nikkei

* Qatargas, Pakistan close to 15-year LNG supply deal -sources

OMAN

* Alara Resources announces MOU with Mawarid Mining

* Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)