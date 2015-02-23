MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and euro start cautiously after Greece deal
* Brent price edges up on cautious optimism over Greek debt compromise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after oil steadies
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week low on Greek debt deal, China holiday
* Kerry and Iran’s Zarif meet for two hours in nuclear talks
* Libya’s Zueitina port resumes oil exports, Sarir field pipe tested
* Cameroon’s Afriland First Bank launches Islamic window
* Malaysian lenders look to Plan B after passing on three-way merger
* Yemen’s Hadi seeks to resume duties as president
* Turkish military enters Syria to evacuate soldiers, relocate tomb
* Islamic State militants claim attacks on Iranian ambassador’s residence in Libya
* Syria says will harvest enough wheat, Iran credit line good
* No near-term F-35 sales in Gulf region: Pentagon
* Iraqi minister chides U.S. over Mosul assault timing
* Sisi tries to reassure Egyptians despite host of challenges
* Egypt’s Pioneers Holdings still interested in Arab Dairy bid - regulator
* Egypt refers 215 to court for forming a militant group-public prosecutor
* Egypt to auction 8 oil and gas blocks in Mediterranean -ministry
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills posts 2014 profit of 353 mln pounds
* Egyptian pound steady in official auction, weaker on black market
* Egypt considers listing Food Industries Holding Company-minister
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings approves 1.7 bln Egyptian pound capital hike
* Saudi Ma‘aden restarts ammonia plant after maintenance
* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for unconventional gas work -sources
* Dubai refiner ENOC hires M&A team, close to $1.5 bln loan - sources
* Qatar-Japan consortium to study projects in Turkey’s Afsin Elbistan
* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q4 net profit gains 2 pct, raises cash dividend
* Cheap oil cuts Kuwait 9-month budget surplus 26 pct -NBK
* Kuwait court hands down two-year jail sentence for insulting emir
* Bahrain’s Batelco names Hinnawi acting CEO after Whelan departure
* Ahli United Bank Q4 net profit jumps 37.6 pct on fee income
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka says Q4 net income up 12.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)