MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative, awaits word on Fed rate outlook

* Brent rises above $59 on hopes of economic recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate as oil dips; telco deal boosts Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen’s speech

* U.S. jury orders Palestinian groups to pay attack victims $218.5 mln

* Libya pumps 30,000 bpd to eastern Hariga port after pipeline repair

* Middle East investment boosts European shirt revenue

* Nigeria will call emergency OPEC meeting if oil rout continues -FT

* US, Iran positive after nuclear talks, say much left to do

* HSBC “problem” spots Brazil, Mexico, U.S. and Turkey have 1-2 yrs to prove worth- CEO

* Syrians slowly return to Kobani after Kurds win back border town

* Libya’s elected parliament suspends participation in UN-backed talks

* Syria says must be part of fight against antiquities theft

* Maroc Telecom’s 2014 profit up on growth in sub-Saharan units

* Russia offers Iran latest anti-aircraft missiles -TASS nL5N0VX1AF

* French aircraft carrier begins Iraq operations - French sources

* Nigeria c.bank sets guidelines for Islamic finance advisory body

* Malaysia’s Danajamin guarantees aim to diversify bond, sukuk market

TURKEY

* Turkey cuts gold holdings for 2nd month, euro zone lifts - IMF

* Turkey’s Is Bank says activities in line with banking laws

* Libyan government to exclude Turkish firms from contracts

* Abraaj Group buys stake in Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada

EGYPT

* Egyptian court jails leading activist for five years

* Egypt’s GASC seeks U.S. wheat for April 15-25 arrival

* Egypt aims to halt gas imports in 2020 - minister

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* CEO of Saudi Fransi Capital resigns - source

* UN experts warn of “critical knowledge gaps” on Saudi MERS virus

* Saudi telecom regulator cuts call connection fees by 40 pct

* Serco consortium wins Saudi rail contract

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Aerospace explores StandardAero sale -sources

* Abu Dhabi Ship Building to deliver 3 UAE warships by 2016, eyes new deals- CEO

* UAE still talking with BAE, Dassault on planes, signs Airbus satellite deal

* UAE’s RAKBANK will raise $300 mln through 2019 bond tap

* Neuberger Berman names Jahangir Aka head of Middle East, N Africa

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank approves up to 5 bln riyal Tier-1 sukuk issuance

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX losses, higher costs as Q4 profit wiped out

* TABLE-Kuwait January inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bomb damages Bahrain mosque as police detain “terrorist cell”

OMAN

* Moody’s takes rating actions on two Omani GRIs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)