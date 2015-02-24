MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative, awaits word on Fed rate outlook
* Brent rises above $59 on hopes of economic recovery
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate as oil dips; telco deal boosts Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen’s speech
* U.S. jury orders Palestinian groups to pay attack victims $218.5 mln
* Libya pumps 30,000 bpd to eastern Hariga port after pipeline repair
* Middle East investment boosts European shirt revenue
* Nigeria will call emergency OPEC meeting if oil rout continues -FT
* US, Iran positive after nuclear talks, say much left to do
* HSBC “problem” spots Brazil, Mexico, U.S. and Turkey have 1-2 yrs to prove worth- CEO
* Syrians slowly return to Kobani after Kurds win back border town
* Libya’s elected parliament suspends participation in UN-backed talks
* Syria says must be part of fight against antiquities theft
* Maroc Telecom’s 2014 profit up on growth in sub-Saharan units
* Russia offers Iran latest anti-aircraft missiles -TASS nL5N0VX1AF
* French aircraft carrier begins Iraq operations - French sources
* Nigeria c.bank sets guidelines for Islamic finance advisory body
* Malaysia’s Danajamin guarantees aim to diversify bond, sukuk market
* Turkey cuts gold holdings for 2nd month, euro zone lifts - IMF
* Turkey’s Is Bank says activities in line with banking laws
* Libyan government to exclude Turkish firms from contracts
* Abraaj Group buys stake in Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada
* Egyptian court jails leading activist for five years
* Egypt’s GASC seeks U.S. wheat for April 15-25 arrival
* Egypt aims to halt gas imports in 2020 - minister
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market
* CEO of Saudi Fransi Capital resigns - source
* UN experts warn of “critical knowledge gaps” on Saudi MERS virus
* Saudi telecom regulator cuts call connection fees by 40 pct
* Serco consortium wins Saudi rail contract
* Dubai Aerospace explores StandardAero sale -sources
* Abu Dhabi Ship Building to deliver 3 UAE warships by 2016, eyes new deals- CEO
* UAE still talking with BAE, Dassault on planes, signs Airbus satellite deal
* UAE’s RAKBANK will raise $300 mln through 2019 bond tap
* Neuberger Berman names Jahangir Aka head of Middle East, N Africa
* Qatar Islamic Bank approves up to 5 bln riyal Tier-1 sukuk issuance
* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX losses, higher costs as Q4 profit wiped out
* TABLE-Kuwait January inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y
* Bomb damages Bahrain mosque as police detain “terrorist cell”
* Moody’s takes rating actions on two Omani GRIs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)