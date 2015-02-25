MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after Yellen stresses policy flexibility
* Brent inches towards $59 on Fed’s flexibility and Greek reform plans
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hold breath ahead of U.S. Fed report
* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 7-week low as Yellen flags flexibility
* Islamic State in Syria abducts at least 150 Christians
* Gulf economies have failed to diversify, Qatar c.banker says
* Kerry appears to take swipe at Netanyahu over Iran nuclear talks
* Libya restarts two oilfields feeding Hariga port - source
* Houthis say Yemen’s Hadi has lost legitimacy, after president flees south
* Oil market is stabilising, $60 is OK for now - Gulf OPEC delegate
* Turkcell, VimpelCom, MTS units win 3G mobile licences in Ukraine
* Libyan flights from Turkey, Jordan to make security stop in east
* Iran smuggles in $1 billion of bank notes to skirt sanctions - sources
* Iran to spend up to $4.8 bln from sovereign fund on oil development
* Lebanon’s growth expected at 2.5 pct for 2015 after Eurobond issuance
* Firms see drone sales in Gulf surging after U.S. eases export policy
* Tunisia arrests about 100 militant suspects, signs of Islamic State influence
* How Iran’s military chiefs operate in Iraq
* Turkish warplanes crash in central province of Malatya, killing four
* Turkey cuts rates as inflation eases, political pressure rises
* Egypt’s GASC buys 290,000 Tonnes U.S. wheat
* Egypt rejects blame for civilians killed in Libya airstrikes
* Russian wheat arriving in Egypt after export tax delays -trade
* Egypt’s Sisi issues decree widening scope of security crackdown
* Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era officials on graft charges -sources
* U.S.’s Kerry says hopes to meet new Saudi king later this week
* Saudi court jails al Qaeda recruiters, bin Laden associate -newspaper
* Saudi’s Mobily set to slash dividends after earnings scandal
* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for dollar sukuk offering
* Raytheon and Boeing partner to provide command and control solution to Royal Saudi Air Force
* Saudi court gives death penalty to man who renounced his Muslim faith
* Saudi Electricity proposes 0.7 riyals/share 2014 dividend
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts says agreement with Wasl Hospitality & Leisure to debut aloft, element brands in Dubai
* UAE signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh
* UAE in $200 mln deal for nine AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters
* U.S. firm Raytheon agrees to equip UAE armoured vehicles with rockets
* TABLE-UAE January inflation jumps to 3.7 pct, highest since 2009
* Qatar assures U.S. it is committed to fighting Islamic State
* FIFA recommends shorter Nov-Dec World Cup for Qatar 2022
* Kuwait’s Zain seeks to repatriate $280 mln from Sudan
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q4 net profit jumps
* Bahrain c.bank chief: bank lending to pick up after slump (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)