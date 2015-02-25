MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after Yellen stresses policy flexibility

* Brent inches towards $59 on Fed’s flexibility and Greek reform plans

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hold breath ahead of U.S. Fed report

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 7-week low as Yellen flags flexibility

* Islamic State in Syria abducts at least 150 Christians

* Gulf economies have failed to diversify, Qatar c.banker says

* Kerry appears to take swipe at Netanyahu over Iran nuclear talks

* Libya restarts two oilfields feeding Hariga port - source

* Houthis say Yemen’s Hadi has lost legitimacy, after president flees south

* Oil market is stabilising, $60 is OK for now - Gulf OPEC delegate

* Turkcell, VimpelCom, MTS units win 3G mobile licences in Ukraine

* Libyan flights from Turkey, Jordan to make security stop in east

* Iran smuggles in $1 billion of bank notes to skirt sanctions - sources

* Iran to spend up to $4.8 bln from sovereign fund on oil development

* Lebanon’s growth expected at 2.5 pct for 2015 after Eurobond issuance

* Firms see drone sales in Gulf surging after U.S. eases export policy

* Tunisia arrests about 100 militant suspects, signs of Islamic State influence

* How Iran’s military chiefs operate in Iraq

TURKEY

* Turkish warplanes crash in central province of Malatya, killing four

* Turkey cuts rates as inflation eases, political pressure rises

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 290,000 Tonnes U.S. wheat

* Egypt rejects blame for civilians killed in Libya airstrikes

* Russian wheat arriving in Egypt after export tax delays -trade

* Egypt’s Sisi issues decree widening scope of security crackdown

* Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era officials on graft charges -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S.’s Kerry says hopes to meet new Saudi king later this week

* Saudi court jails al Qaeda recruiters, bin Laden associate -newspaper

* Saudi’s Mobily set to slash dividends after earnings scandal

* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for dollar sukuk offering

* Raytheon and Boeing partner to provide command and control solution to Royal Saudi Air Force

* Saudi court gives death penalty to man who renounced his Muslim faith

* Saudi Electricity proposes 0.7 riyals/share 2014 dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts says agreement with Wasl Hospitality & Leisure to debut aloft, element brands in Dubai

* UAE signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh

* UAE in $200 mln deal for nine AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters

* U.S. firm Raytheon agrees to equip UAE armoured vehicles with rockets

* TABLE-UAE January inflation jumps to 3.7 pct, highest since 2009

QATAR

* Qatar assures U.S. it is committed to fighting Islamic State

* FIFA recommends shorter Nov-Dec World Cup for Qatar 2022

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain seeks to repatriate $280 mln from Sudan

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q4 net profit jumps

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain c.bank chief: bank lending to pick up after slump (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)