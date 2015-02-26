MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down from 5-month high, dollar steadies MKTS/GLOB]
* Brent falls towards $61 as US crude stocks weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up on commodities, dovish Fed
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as US rate hike timing expectations ease
* U.S. charges 3 with conspiring to support Islamic State
* Israeli auditor criticises home prices, issue dogs election campaign
* More moderate Syrians ready to battle Islamic State than expected -U.S. official
* Syrian Kurds cut IS supply line near Iraq; fears for Christians mount
* Austria passes “Law on Islam” banning foreign money for Muslim groups
* Moroccan government proposes to boost central bank independence
* Houthi militiamen storm two military bases in Yemen
* Libyan parliament proposes Haftar, a divisive figure, as head of army
* Netanyahu accuses West of forsaking non-nuclear Iran pledge
* In holy city, Iran’s Rouhani seeks clergy’s backing for nuclear talks
* Turkish Airlines profit almost triples, plans $3.74 bln investment
* Turkish Airlines planned bond issue may reach $2-3 bln - CFO
* Turkey’s Erdogan questions whether central bank under external influence
* Turkish lira falls on Erdogan’s criticism of central bank
* Libyan parliament proposes appointing general Haftar as top commander - spokesman
* EBRD lends 175 million euros for Turkey’s Dalaman airport financing
* Egyptian central bank seen keeping rates steady
* UAE’s Etisalat Q4 profit jumps 45 pct, below forecast
* ANALYSIS-Saudi satisfaction with ‘calm’ oil markets signals $60 anchor
* Saudi Aramco sees Jizan refinery’s first units starting up in 2017
* Saudi Mobily suffers 2014 loss, loan covenant breach
* Saudi’s Mobily removes CEO Kaf after accounting probe
* Saudi’s Naimi says oil demand growing as prices stabilise
* UAE firm signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh
* INTERVIEW-Emirates airline urges U.S. to ignore subsidy claims
* UAE’s First Gulf Bank sees 9-11 pct loan growth in 2015 -CFO
* Qatar’s Hassad Food eyes Brazilian sugar, poultry assets IPO
* Qatar bank Al Khaliji gets shareholder assent for up to $1.75 bln bond sale
* INTERVIEW-Qatar investment slowing as oil slumps -Investment House CEO
* Qatar Navigation raises 2014 dividend as Q4 profit jumps 32.8 pct
* Moody’s changes outlook to negative on 5 Omani banks’ deposit ratings
* Bahrain’s GFH plans $230 mln sukuk issue in 2015 to fund acquisitions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)