MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down from 5-month high, dollar steadies MKTS/GLOB]

* Brent falls towards $61 as US crude stocks weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up on commodities, dovish Fed

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as US rate hike timing expectations ease

* U.S. charges 3 with conspiring to support Islamic State

* Israeli auditor criticises home prices, issue dogs election campaign

* More moderate Syrians ready to battle Islamic State than expected -U.S. official

* Syrian Kurds cut IS supply line near Iraq; fears for Christians mount

* Austria passes “Law on Islam” banning foreign money for Muslim groups

* Moroccan government proposes to boost central bank independence

* Houthi militiamen storm two military bases in Yemen

* Libyan parliament proposes Haftar, a divisive figure, as head of army

* Netanyahu accuses West of forsaking non-nuclear Iran pledge

* In holy city, Iran’s Rouhani seeks clergy’s backing for nuclear talks

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines profit almost triples, plans $3.74 bln investment

* Turkish Airlines planned bond issue may reach $2-3 bln - CFO

* Turkey’s Erdogan questions whether central bank under external influence

* Turkish lira falls on Erdogan’s criticism of central bank

* Libyan parliament proposes appointing general Haftar as top commander - spokesman

* EBRD lends 175 million euros for Turkey’s Dalaman airport financing

EGYPT

* Egyptian central bank seen keeping rates steady

SAUDI ARABIA

* UAE’s Etisalat Q4 profit jumps 45 pct, below forecast

* ANALYSIS-Saudi satisfaction with ‘calm’ oil markets signals $60 anchor

* Saudi Aramco sees Jizan refinery’s first units starting up in 2017

* Saudi Mobily suffers 2014 loss, loan covenant breach

* Saudi’s Mobily removes CEO Kaf after accounting probe

* Saudi’s Naimi says oil demand growing as prices stabilise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE firm signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh

* INTERVIEW-Emirates airline urges U.S. to ignore subsidy claims

* UAE’s First Gulf Bank sees 9-11 pct loan growth in 2015 -CFO

QATAR

* Qatar’s Hassad Food eyes Brazilian sugar, poultry assets IPO

* Qatar bank Al Khaliji gets shareholder assent for up to $1.75 bln bond sale

* INTERVIEW-Qatar investment slowing as oil slumps -Investment House CEO

* Qatar Navigation raises 2014 dividend as Q4 profit jumps 32.8 pct

OMAN

* Moody’s changes outlook to negative on 5 Omani banks’ deposit ratings

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH plans $230 mln sukuk issue in 2015 to fund acquisitions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)