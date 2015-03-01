FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 1
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 1, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on mixed data; oil rebounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, Egypt falls on Q4 results, politics

* Oil up sharply, posts first monthly gain since June

* Oil market may have bottomed out -Reuters poll

* TABLE-OPEC oil supply falls by 350,000 bpd in February

* Gold up after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly loss since Sept

* Kurdish rebel leader in Turkey calls for disarmament congress

* Iran nuclear talks advancing, no deal likely next week -U.S. official

* Libyan PM says Turkey supplying weapons to rival Tripoli group

* UAE and Kuwait to reopen embassies in Yemen’s south, backing Hadi

EGYPT

* Egypt courts list Hamas as terrorist group, give Brotherhood leader life

* Egypt could raise up to $2 bln in Eurobond issue

* Egypt army could play role in new Suez industrial hub -chairman

* Egypt’s central bank keeps benchmark interest rates unchanged

* Egypt’s pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. jury convicts Saudi over Africa embassy bombings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE military buys two Boeing C-17s as part of record IDEX spend

QATAR

* Qatar sovereign fund to buy rest of prime Milan property area

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar gets shareholder assent for capital plans

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences three men to death for killing policeman

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.