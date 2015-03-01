MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on mixed data; oil rebounds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, Egypt falls on Q4 results, politics
* Oil up sharply, posts first monthly gain since June
* Oil market may have bottomed out -Reuters poll
* TABLE-OPEC oil supply falls by 350,000 bpd in February
* Gold up after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly loss since Sept
* Kurdish rebel leader in Turkey calls for disarmament congress
* Iran nuclear talks advancing, no deal likely next week -U.S. official
* Libyan PM says Turkey supplying weapons to rival Tripoli group
* UAE and Kuwait to reopen embassies in Yemen’s south, backing Hadi
* Egypt courts list Hamas as terrorist group, give Brotherhood leader life
* Egypt could raise up to $2 bln in Eurobond issue
* Egypt army could play role in new Suez industrial hub -chairman
* Egypt’s central bank keeps benchmark interest rates unchanged
* Egypt’s pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market
* U.S. jury convicts Saudi over Africa embassy bombings
* UAE military buys two Boeing C-17s as part of record IDEX spend
* Qatar sovereign fund to buy rest of prime Milan property area
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar gets shareholder assent for capital plans
* Bahrain sentences three men to death for killing policeman
