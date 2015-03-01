MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on mixed data; oil rebounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, Egypt falls on Q4 results, politics

* Oil up sharply, posts first monthly gain since June

* Oil market may have bottomed out -Reuters poll

* TABLE-OPEC oil supply falls by 350,000 bpd in February

* Gold up after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly loss since Sept

* Kurdish rebel leader in Turkey calls for disarmament congress

* Iran nuclear talks advancing, no deal likely next week -U.S. official

* Libyan PM says Turkey supplying weapons to rival Tripoli group

* UAE and Kuwait to reopen embassies in Yemen’s south, backing Hadi

EGYPT

* Egypt courts list Hamas as terrorist group, give Brotherhood leader life

* Egypt could raise up to $2 bln in Eurobond issue

* Egypt army could play role in new Suez industrial hub -chairman

* Egypt’s central bank keeps benchmark interest rates unchanged

* Egypt’s pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. jury convicts Saudi over Africa embassy bombings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE military buys two Boeing C-17s as part of record IDEX spend

QATAR

* Qatar sovereign fund to buy rest of prime Milan property area

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar gets shareholder assent for capital plans

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences three men to death for killing policeman