MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 2

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edges higher after China rate cut, euro slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Egypt falls after election setback
* Oil falls on supply concerns; pick-up in China manufacturing helps
* Gold hits 2-week high as rate cut seen spurring Chinese buying
* Netanyahu arrives in U.S., signs of easing of tensions over Iran speech
* Iraq minister sees oil at $64 to $65 per barrel
* Baghdad says progress made on Kurdish oil export dispute
* Iraq oil exports rise to 2.597 mln bpd in February
* Iraq says launches offensive on Islamic State north of Baghdad
* Islamic State releases 19 Christians, more than 200 still captive - monitor
* Libya’s oil production more than 400,000 bpd - NOC Official
* Yemen’s Hadi says Saleh conspired with Iran to undermine power transfer deal
* Egypt parliamentary poll looks set for delay after court ruling
* Egypt’s central bank sells $420 mln in interbank market
* Egypt’s GB Auto Q4 net profit down 29 pct- statement
* Egypt’s Sisi meets new Saudi King to discuss Middle East crises
* Egypt GASC negotiates lower prices for tender in Egyptian pounds
* EFG Hermes eyes Egypt renewables investments, leasing business -CEO
* Saudi Kayan says president resigns
* Saudi’s ACWA Power gets $344 mln loan for Dubai solar project
* Saudi January bank lending grows 11.6 pct, slowest since Dec 2011
* Saudi Aramco senior VP Buainain steps down-sources
* Big Abu Dhabi industrial group Senaat considers IPO for unit
* Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital sees 4-6 acquisitions this year
* Abu Dhabi’s NBAD says not interested in Citi’s Egypt assets
* Lower energy prices slash Qatar Jan trade surplus 48 pct y/y
* Qatar Jan bank credit growth at 5.3 pct, slowest in several years
* Oman to issue first sovereign sukuk by mid-2015 -c. bank chief
* Bahrain charges 17 bombing suspects (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)