MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, India surprises with rate cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on data, dividends; property stocks boost Egypt
* Brent holds above $60 after Saudi price hikes
* Gold treads water near $1,200 as US dollar, data in focus
* Moody’s expects low oil prices to pressure GCC banks’ liquidity and profits, but foresees resilience in ratings
* MIDEAST DEBT-Oil plunge slows Gulf deposit growth, no liquidity crunch
* U.S. Republicans pushing Iran bill despite veto threat
* U.S. military’s Mosul briefing inaccurate, misguided, Carter says
* Iraqi forces try to seal off Islamic State around Tikrit
* Five dead in Qaeda suicide attack on Houthis in central Yemen
* Rival Libyan forces carry out air strikes, militants storm oilfield
* Iraq says discussing $6 bln bond issue with banks
* Turkey stock exchange to go public in bid to jump-start equity market
* Turkish inflation edges up in Feb, limiting central bank’s options
* Tupras posts 87% jump in Q4 net, to lift output in 2015
* Turkey’s Sabanci says planned IPO for Enerjisa to be after 2016
* Egypt’s non-oil private sector sees sharpest contraction in 17 months in Feb
* Egypt court defers parliamentary election -judicial sources
* Egypt’s Pioneers eyes more food, real estate acquisitions
* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $15.456 bln at end-Feb -c. bank
* ANALYSIS-Saudi king keeps close hand on oil in remodelling strategic team
* King’s spending boosts Saudi non-oil business growth in February -PM
* Kerry visits Riyadh to soothe fears of stronger Iran under nuclear deal
* UAE non-oil business growth slows in February -PMI
* Air Berlin wins approval for Etihad codeshares for summer
* Dubai’s Emirates says adds $7.6 bln to EU GDP
* Dubai carrier flydubai 2014 net profit up 12.3 pct on expanded network
* UAE bank ADCB tightens pricing for bond; set to price on Tues - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)