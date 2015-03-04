MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, India surprises with rate cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on data, dividends; property stocks boost Egypt

* Brent holds above $60 after Saudi price hikes

* Gold treads water near $1,200 as US dollar, data in focus

* Moody’s expects low oil prices to pressure GCC banks’ liquidity and profits, but foresees resilience in ratings

* MIDEAST DEBT-Oil plunge slows Gulf deposit growth, no liquidity crunch

* U.S. Republicans pushing Iran bill despite veto threat

* U.S. military’s Mosul briefing inaccurate, misguided, Carter says

* Iraqi forces try to seal off Islamic State around Tikrit

* Five dead in Qaeda suicide attack on Houthis in central Yemen

* Rival Libyan forces carry out air strikes, militants storm oilfield

* Iraq says discussing $6 bln bond issue with banks

TURKEY

* Turkey stock exchange to go public in bid to jump-start equity market

* Turkish inflation edges up in Feb, limiting central bank’s options

* Tupras posts 87% jump in Q4 net, to lift output in 2015

* Turkey’s Sabanci says planned IPO for Enerjisa to be after 2016

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil private sector sees sharpest contraction in 17 months in Feb

* Egypt court defers parliamentary election -judicial sources

* Egypt’s Pioneers eyes more food, real estate acquisitions

* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $15.456 bln at end-Feb -c. bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* ANALYSIS-Saudi king keeps close hand on oil in remodelling strategic team

* King’s spending boosts Saudi non-oil business growth in February -PM

* Kerry visits Riyadh to soothe fears of stronger Iran under nuclear deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil business growth slows in February -PMI

* Air Berlin wins approval for Etihad codeshares for summer

* Dubai’s Emirates says adds $7.6 bln to EU GDP

* Dubai carrier flydubai 2014 net profit up 12.3 pct on expanded network

* UAE bank ADCB tightens pricing for bond; set to price on Tues - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)