MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro languishes at 11-yr low before ECB
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets soft, Saudi investors book profits
* Brent sticks above $60 as Iran news offsets bearish stockpiles
* Gold rises above $1,200, but robust dollar curbs gains
* Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal could be close, details remain
* Kerry says demanding Iran’s “capitulation” is no way to secure nuclear deal
* Rebels attack Aleppo security building, monitor says dozens killed
* Libya forces carry out second day of rival air strikes on airports
* Exxon in talks with Iraq over oil agreements-CEO
* Turkey seeks to calm U.S. investor nerves as lira plunges
* Egypt’s cabinet approves long-awaited investment law
* Egypt’s pound steady on official auction, slightly weaker on black market
* Egypt upholds police sentence over death that stirred Mubarak revolt
* Orascom Construction offers 11 pct of shares in $185 mln IPO
* Qatar Airways interested in more airline stakes
* Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350
* Emirates airline president sees low-cost consolidation in Asia
* Falcon Private Bank eyes acquisitions as industry consolidates
* Emirates NBD schedules investor meetings ahead of potential bond
* Abu Dhabi to shut two LNG trains for maintenance from March 15-sources
* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue - sources
* Abu Dhabi, Japanese firms in $300 mln steel pipe venture
* Dubai’s Aramex proposes 14 pct cash dividend for 2014
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans 3.9 bln riyal, 10-year sukuk issue
* Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MOU on nuclear power
* Saudi’s Alkhabeer to expand capital markets business, apply for listing
* Sedco Capital prepares feeder fund before Saudi market opening
* Saudi Arabia regulator to resume trade in Mobily shares on Thursday