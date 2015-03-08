MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong jobs data hurt U.S. stocks, bonds; dollar soars

* Oil in biggest weekly drop since January on dollar, rate-hike fear

* Gold sinks nearly 3 pct to 3-mth lows after U.S. jobs data

* France, U.S. agree Iran nuclear deal needs to be stronger - Kerry

* Kerry tries to reassure Iran’s Gulf rivals on nuclear talks

* Iran would sell more oil if Western sanctions lifted - Mehr agency

* Iraq says Islamic State militants raze ancient Hatra city

* Syrian air strike kills two Islamic State commanders

* Militants attack Libyan oilfield, 11 guards dead

* Palestinian leaders say they’ll cut security coordination with Israel

EGYPT

* Egypt carries out first execution of Mursi supporter

* New Egypt interior minister makes security appointments

* Egyptian strikes kill 25 militants in two days - sources

* Egypt sees Suez Canal zone making up 30-35 pct of economy -minister

* Egypt no longer sees full tourism recovery in 2015

* Egypt puts over 200 on trial, accused of militant activity

* Egypt’s pound steady on official auction and black market

QATAR

* Qatargas to restart LNG production Train 4 in late March after shutdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mubadala GE Capital 2014 net profit dips 3.9 pct on fee income

* Oger Telecom may sell South Africa’s Cell C stake - chairman

* Egypt aims for final Arabtec housing deal by mid-March

* Emirates Airline president plans talks in Washington over subsidy row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia rejects rights criticism after flogging of blogger

* Saudi king aims for new Sunni bloc vs Iran and Islamic State

KUWAIT

* “Jihadi John” link deepens security unease in Kuwait (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)