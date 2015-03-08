MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong jobs data hurt U.S. stocks, bonds; dollar soars
* Oil in biggest weekly drop since January on dollar, rate-hike fear
* Gold sinks nearly 3 pct to 3-mth lows after U.S. jobs data
* France, U.S. agree Iran nuclear deal needs to be stronger - Kerry
* Kerry tries to reassure Iran’s Gulf rivals on nuclear talks
* Iran would sell more oil if Western sanctions lifted - Mehr agency
* Iraq says Islamic State militants raze ancient Hatra city
* Syrian air strike kills two Islamic State commanders
* Militants attack Libyan oilfield, 11 guards dead
* Palestinian leaders say they’ll cut security coordination with Israel
* Egypt carries out first execution of Mursi supporter
* New Egypt interior minister makes security appointments
* Egyptian strikes kill 25 militants in two days - sources
* Egypt sees Suez Canal zone making up 30-35 pct of economy -minister
* Egypt no longer sees full tourism recovery in 2015
* Egypt puts over 200 on trial, accused of militant activity
* Egypt’s pound steady on official auction and black market
* Qatargas to restart LNG production Train 4 in late March after shutdown
* Mubadala GE Capital 2014 net profit dips 3.9 pct on fee income
* Oger Telecom may sell South Africa’s Cell C stake - chairman
* Egypt aims for final Arabtec housing deal by mid-March
* Emirates Airline president plans talks in Washington over subsidy row
* Saudi Arabia rejects rights criticism after flogging of blogger
* Saudi king aims for new Sunni bloc vs Iran and Islamic State
* “Jihadi John” link deepens security unease in Kuwait (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)